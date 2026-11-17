South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus was handed a six-game ban by World Rugby on Tuesday for outspoken criticism of officials following a rare defeat for the world champions against France.

Erasmus questioned the decision by the television match official not to intervene on a series of French tackles.

"If he didn't see it, it must be a technology problem. If he saw it and decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing?" he said in a press conference in Dublin on Monday, ahead of the Springboks' clash against Ireland this weekend.

The 54-year-old will be banned from "any match-day involvement" with his players and coaches and will not be allowed to even enter the stadium.

"The panel determined that the conduct clearly amounts to disrespecting the authority of the match officials by impugning their integrity," World Rugby said in a statement.