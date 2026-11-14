France hold on for thrilling Nations Championship win over Boks

France pulled off a stunning and nervy 21-19 victory over world champions South Africa in the Nations Championship on Friday.

A brilliant first-half display and gutsy second-half showing amid a flood of cards handed Les Bleus only their second win over the Springboks in their last 11 Tests.

Captain Antoine Dupont was named man of the match in a pulsating encounter that contrasted the running invention of the French with South Africa's bludgeoning force.

And in the end, the only difference was a missed conversion by Springboks replacement fly-half Manie Libbok.

France, though, were almost undone by wayward kicking, especially from half-back Maxime Lucu.

The hosts' backs sparkled in the first half with wings Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and full-back Theo Attissogbe scoring a try each in a scintillating first half.

But South Africa's brute force and forward power kept them in touch, scoring two catch-and-drive tries.

Tries from hookers Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Malcolm Marx, and a close-range effort from replacement scrum-half Cobus Reinach, helped them storm back from a 21-7 half-time deficit, but it was not enough.

It was South Africa's first defeat in the tournament and hands the initiative to New Zealand in the southern hemisphere pool.

France, though, ensured that they will maintain their lead in the northern hemisphere section ahead of next weekend's clash against Argentina, keeping them in pole position to reach the final at Twickenham in two weeks' time.

The build-up to the match had been peppered with mind games.

Having been named on the team sheet at fly-half, Dupont played at scrum-half with Lucu outside him.

And an hour before kick-off, South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus swapped his entire starting front row with the three players initially named on the bench.

France blew two early chances to open the scoring as Lucu kicked for the corner instead of the posts.

The first time he fluffed his lines and South Africa won a penalty at the subsequent scrum.

And the second time, the Springboks stole the line-out.

But things turned in France's favour on 13 minutes as Bok lock Lood de Jager saw yellow for a high tackle on Lucu.

Grandidier-Nkanang made them pay after 15 phases of play by diving over in the corner, with Lucu converting.

And before De Jager returned, Attissogbe pounced on a lucky ricochet off Kalvin Gourgue's head to score a second.

South Africa hit back on the half-hour mark with a classic tactic.

Their scrum won a penalty, which they kicked to the corner before mauling hooker Wessels over for the try.

But France hit back immediately as hooker Peato Mauvaka, who was a last-minute replacement for Julien Marchand, broke from a ruck and Dupont sent in a delectable grubber for the electrifying Bielle-Biarrey to notch his 30th try in 29 Tests.

Erasmus changed his entire front row five minutes before half-time, and moments later, Lucu was yellow-carded for a high tackle.

Kurt-Lee Arendse seemed to have scored a second Boks try on the stroke of half-time, but he was denied by an offside call.

Things swung back in France's favour as Boks No.8 Jasper Wiese was given a 20-minute red card early in the second half for a dangerous clear out.

But soon after, Grandidier-Nkanang was sent to the bin for a deliberate knock-on.

South Africa were quick to strike as Reinach jutted over from close range.

The visitors tried to turn the screw with their forward power and Lucu missed a crucial penalty attempt that would have given France a 10-point lead.

Then a yellow card to Regis Montagne for yet another collapsed scrum looked to have cost the hosts with just over 10 minutes to play.

The punishment was doubled as South Africa drove Marx over from a rolling maul.

But heroic defence and a steal by Dupont helped France see out a famous victory.