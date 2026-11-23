“We faced France two weeks ago and we know what they will bring, so we selected the team based on what we want to achieve in this match, while at the same time knowing where they tested us the last time,” Erasmus said.

“In total, 19 of these players played in Paris and they know what to expect against the French and we believe this team will deliver what we need in what will be a challenging encounter against France.

“Salmaan is currently playing club rugby in France and Cobus Reinach played there for a few seasons, while Emmanuel has been working tremendously hard at training and we know what he is capable of.

“We are proud of him to earn this fantastic opportunity in a final, especially after waiting patiently for his chance, and this is a big occasion for him, so we know he will give everything on the field.

“We are disappointed in our last two games because we were not as effective as we should have been in a few areas of the game, and that cost us.

"This weekend, however, there will be no room for error, and we need to convert our chances into points if we want to be on the winning side of the scoreboard.

“France will come out with everything they have, and they would have taken confidence from their victory in Paris.

"But this is a new game, and a new opportunity to redeem ourselves and prove what we are capable of when all the departments of our game function optimally.

“It’s going to be an intense and emotionally charged encounter for both teams, but we know we let ourselves and the country down in the last two weeks, and we understand the importance of making things right this weekend.

“France have a strong set piece, they fight hard at the breakdowns, and they have backline players that can create chances from nothing, so we need to be sharp throughout the game, and deliver on the standards that we set for ourselves.

“This match is do-or-die in the competition, so every chance to score points will count, and we need to be switched on for the full 80 minutes to get the result."

Springbok team: 15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Emmanuel Tshituka, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Canan Moodie.