"I’m not satisfied with the way we’ve played in the last few weeks, and we just want to be better because we know the level we're capable of.

“The important thing is to stick together and focus on the next game against France, because if we can win that one, it gives us something to build on.

"Most importantly, it’s about sticking together as a group and not pointing fingers.”

Disappointed Bok skipper Siya Kolisi said big improvements were needed in the squad ahead of the final.

“We just need to be better as a group,” he said.

“The effort is there, but it’s still not good enough.

"We’re not playing to our potential, and we need to fix that going into Sunday's final.

"The Boks play for our country, and we never promise that we are going to win every game, but we know as a group we can definitely be better.

"I don’t question the boys’ effort or mindset, or their desire to win; it’s about finding the solutions to perform better and executing what we plan well.

“We had a good plan in the kicking game, and we didn’t execute it, and on defence, we didn’t dominate as much as we normally do.

"Ireland also got opportunities close to the line, which they took and we didn’t, which in the past we would normally take, so there are many things we can improve on.”

Assistant coach Jones said his team's discipline would have to improve for the French showdown.

“Discipline was one of the biggest things, and that’s something we spoke about before the game," he said.

"When you give a team like Ireland penalty after penalty, they’ll punish you, and they did exactly that.

“There were moments we had opportunities close to the line, and in the past we would have converted them, so we need to be more clinical in those areas.

"The plan was good, but the execution let us down at critical moments, and that will be key going into Sunday's final.

“It’s tough when there are free kicks for shoulders out and break foots.

"It’s hard to really tell where dominance lies when those events are happening.

“We still felt we were dominant overall, but they have definitely improved.”

Scorers:

Ireland 20: Tries: Robert Baloucoune (2), Ronan Kelleher. Conversion: Sam Prendergast. Penalty: Prendergast.

South Africa 17: Tries: Morne van den Berg, Malcolm Marx. Conversions: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2). Penalty: Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Finals weekend fixtures:

Friday: 6.40pm: Italy vs Fiji, 10.10pm: Ireland vs Australia.

Saturday: 3.10pm Wales vs Japan, 6.40pm: England vs New Zealand (third place playoff).

Sunday: 3.10pm: Scotland vs Argentina, 6.40pm: Final: South Africa vs France.

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