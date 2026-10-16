For Bedingham, part of the appeal of No. 3 comes from the opportunities it presents against the field.

“I think personally I go about it the same. I think if you [bat at] three, there's usually three slips and the gully, so there is more chance to score,” he said.

“Five is a bit different. There might be two slips and one fielder in a cover position. I don't think about it too much, it is a different challenge, but one that I'm up for.”

The role has also exposed him to the full depth of Australia's attack, something he says makes sustained concentration essential.

“In first-class cricket, it's like you face a decent bowler, and then maybe another decent one, and then maybe you can cash in later with the third or fourth one,” he said.

“But you get through six balls of [Pat] Cummins and then you look, it's like, oh, it's [Mitchell] Starc, and then you get through their spell and it's like, oh, here's [Nathan] Lyon.

“It's tough, but I think we've faced them before, so hopefully we can just do it for longer periods of time.”

The first Test reinforced that lesson, with Australia able to keep bringing another high-quality option into the attack.

Bedingham believes the hosts can change the contest simply by refusing to give their opponents easy wickets and making them work through longer spells.