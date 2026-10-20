SummaryOpen the quick read
- Scott Boland claimed four wickets to put Australia firmly in command of the second Test against South Africa at St George’s Park.
- Returning to the side after a six-month hiatus, the 37-year-old dismissed Marques Ackerman and Ryan Rickelton on day two.
- South Africa collapsed to 97 for five by stumps under relentless pressure from the Australian seam attack.
- Boland credited his single-format focus and rigorous preparation for his ability to hit an immediate line and length.
Medium pacer Scott Boland wasted little time reminding Australia why he remains such a difficult bowler to leave out, producing a telling spell as the visitors tightened their grip on the second Test at St George’s Park.
The 37-year-old returned to the XI after sitting out the series opener in Durban and followed his two wickets on the rain-affected first day with two more on Monday, leaving him with four wickets as South Africa reached 97 for five at stumps.
Boland removed Marques Ackerman for six, edging to Alex Carey, before Matt Renshaw produced a superb catch at first slip to dismiss Ryan Rickelton for 10. The Australian seamer also went close to a fifth when Temba Bavuma survived a thick edge.
After six or seven months without Test cricket, Boland admitted there had been some uncertainty over whether he would even make the side.
“I was probably a chance a day before and then obviously didn’t hear anything till we got here,” he said.
“So, yeah, pumped to be back in the team. Excited to be back playing after six or seven months off.”
His return has proved timely for Australia, with conditions at St George’s Park offering enough movement and bounce to make his disciplined approach effective.
Boland said the surface initially offered less bounce than he expected and the gusty conditions made finding rhythm difficult, but once he settled, his familiar method took over.
“My game plan is pretty simple,” he said. “I’m just trying to put the pressure on the batters as much as I can, get as many balls in a good area, making them make tough decisions, that’s pretty much my job in the team.”
Boland believes his preparation away from Test cricket has helped him return without needing several matches to rediscover his rhythm.
“For me it’s more a mindset, just believing that I can,” he said.
“When I come into a series, if it’s not the first game or if I haven’t played cricket for a while, that I’ll find my line and length pretty quickly.”
At 37, Boland is now the oldest Australian seamer to play a Test in over, but he sees that longevity as a product of having a clear role and carefully managed workload.
“I think that’s the beauty of only playing one format is I can pretty much just gear up my play,” he said.
“I don’t have to worry too much about bowling Yorkers or slow balls or things that sort of put your action a bit out of whack.”
His preparation before this match included a long bowling session, despite not initially planning to bowl for as long as he did, because he wanted to finish feeling strong.
“I felt like I dropped off a little bit through the middle and then wanted to finish really strong,” he said.
“So I ended up having a pretty long session and I think it worked well because I felt really good going to the end of that.”
Boland knows opportunities are becoming more precious, but his message remains simple: stay ready.
“I want to play every game,” he said. “I know I’m not like 25, so I know that time’s probably running out a little bit. But we’ve got so many Tests over the next 12 months that I knew I was going to play a part somewhere.”
For now, that part is proving significant. With South Africa trailing in the series and Australia’s pace attack applying sustained pressure, Boland has once again shown that when conditions suit, leaving him out is a difficult call to justify.
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