



2026 has so far yielded an average temperature of just short of one degree higher than normal in Gqeberha. Higher minimum temperatures of over one degree were the largest contributing factor for this. Winter was therefore particularly mild with very few reports of snow, even in the high lying areas of the Eastern Cape.

With these above normal temperatures forecast to continue throughout the summer months, now is the right time to start preparing to beat the summer heat. With the added warning of a dry summer, we must also find ways to effectively utilize water to preserve our gardens.

The quickest and fastest way to beat the summer heat is by installing air-conditioning in your home or office. This is by no means cost effective in the short or long term. Not only is the initial outlay costly, but so too is the running cost.

The running cost can be softened by installing an inverter energy efficient unit, but that increases the initial outlay cost. If you have a large solar system, running cost is almost completely negated, but the outlay for solar is huge, but worth every penny.

Travelling through the Karoo, one will see most old farmhouses have large verandas surrounding the houses. One of the reasons for this is to prevent direct sunlight entering the rooms in summer, thereby keeping the interior cool. Modern homes rarely have a large veranda and besides that beautiful sunlight filtering into any room in winter is a bonus.

One other thing that most old farmhouses have are thick curtains which keep heat out in summer and warmth in in winter. Thick velvet curtains and the like are not fashionable in modern homes, with many homes opting for blinds. The correct blind can be very effective in keeping heat both in and out of a building. Lace curtains quickly disintegrate on north facing windows and offer no protection for your normal curtains.

Taking it a step further, window tinting can be an option for problematic rooms that receive excessive sunlight, but as with anything, it has its pros and cons.

Many of the older houses had awing’s over windows and shutters for the very purpose of keeping direct sunlight out of rooms.

Keeping windows closed before the heat can enter the house is always a good option, supplemented with good ventilation and circulation fans. These can be in the form of a ceiling fan running counterclockwise or standing fans positioned near windows to push the hot air out.

A bowl of ice water in front of a fan is great to chill the airflow.

On the flip side, open windows at night when the weather cools to allow cooler air into your house.

My neighbour swears by his ceiling fans, although I cannot sleep with one in the balmy months, when extra cooling is most needed at night. They always remind me of the opening scene in the film Apocalypse Now, where the director mixed the sound and scene switching between the fan and that of a helicopter rotor blade.

Before air-conditioners became the order of the day, old films set in hot climates always had scenes with mosquito nets and ceiling fans, which means that they do work by circulating the air.

Always use your extractor fan when cooking and always use your bathroom ventilation fan when taking a shower. A good excuse for having a braai regularly is telling the wife that is keeps extra heat out of the house.

When we hit February, my wife always has a few damp face clothes in the fridge, which she drapes around her neck and that works well to keep her cool.

Now is the also the time to start making and stocking up on ice if you have spare deepfreeze space. Everybody needs a cold glass of water, as staying hydrated is very important during the summer months, especially for the old and infirm. On hot days we constantly fill our dogs’ bowls with blocks of ice, as no living creature should be made to drink hot water on a hot day.

Staying hydrated, does not mean drinking copious amounts of beer and red wine, especially not in the sun. You will be visiting the medicine cabinet the next morning for a handful of headache tablets.

Having a great suntan is what summer is all about but overdoing it and burning red can make you feel extra hot and uncomfortable at night. As they say, do everything in moderation and avoid the midday sun at all costs.

Although swimming pools were a big thing in the 70’s and 80’s, since we have been experiencing an almost constant drought, new swimming pool installations are on the decline. This especially with all the restrictions about filling them.

Be that as it may, if you have a pool, portable pool or an outside shower for the kids to cool off, your water consumption will increase over the summer months.

Still being on punitive water tariffs, nobody wants to be hit with a nasty water bill at the end of the month. This is why, if you have water tanks, utilize those reserves wisely for your home and garden.

Grey water from your washing machine does wonders for your lawn and flower beds and can save on that ever-increasing water account.

Remember to take some drinking water and a cap with next week when voting, as the queues might be long and if it is a hot day, it is only sensible to stay hydrated.





This week in history

2018: Graaf Reinet records the highest October maximum temperature of 40.8 C





Dam Levels

100.48 down from previous week at 100.62%





Impofu 100.48%





Weather Safety Tips:





Keep gutters free of leaves. It is not only good for preventing debris in water tanks, but dry leaves in gutters are a fire hazard.



