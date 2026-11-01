On November 4, the people of Nelson Mandela Bay will make a decision that could determine our city's future for generations.

This election comes at a critical turning point, with our municipality facing financial instability, deteriorating infrastructure and declining public confidence.

The question confronting every resident is simple: Do we continue accepting the decline of our city, or do we choose to rebuild it?

A municipality in financial distress

The municipality's financial reports reveal the seriousness of our situation.

During 2025/2026, water losses reached 60.28%, increasing to 64.67% in July 2026.

Electricity losses stood at 29.29%, representing about R1.739bn during 2025/2026.

The municipality's investment portfolio declined by R389m in one month, from R2.919bn in June to R2.530bn in July.

Its cash-cover ratio, excluding unspent conditional grants, declined to about 1.05 months.

These figures should concern every resident.

Meanwhile, about R28bn in accumulated unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure (UIFWE) remains a serious concern.

Instead of ensuring proper investigations and accountability, the current administration attempted to address this expenditure through questionable write-off processes.

The ACDP challenged this approach by raising concerns with National Treasury and the auditor-general.

Public money cannot simply be written off without proper accountability.

Failure to address UIFWE appropriately could also place future financial transfers at risk.

Our city is deteriorating before our eyes

The consequences of poor governance are visible throughout Nelson Mandela Bay.

Thousands of streetlights remain dysfunctional.

Burst water pipes leave precious water flowing down streets, damaging deteriorating roads.

Blocked drains and overflowing sewage enter residents' backyards, creating health hazards and stripping families of their dignity.

Infrastructure vandalism is escalating.

Illegal dumping has turned neighbourhoods into dumping grounds.

Once-proud community sports facilities lie abandoned and in ruins.

Unemployment remains painfully high, while young people struggle to find opportunities.

A dysfunctional municipality cannot create an environment where businesses flourish, investors have confidence and employment opportunities grow.

The collapse of municipal services ultimately becomes the collapse of economic opportunity.





Nelson Mandela Bay's decline cannot simply be blamed on coalition governments.

The real problem has been poor leadership, political self-interest and a lack of accountability.

The ACDP has participated in coalition governments and demonstrated that principled leadership can deliver results, even with limited political representation.

During our time in government, we developed 80 community parks, restored thousands of streetlights and implemented initiatives protecting major industries and jobs during load-shedding.

For 32 years, the ACDP has stood for ethical leadership, accountability and principled governance.

We have demonstrated that it is possible to serve in government without compromising our values.

At ward level, residents have largely entrusted leadership to two dominant political parties, yet many communities continue experiencing deteriorating services and broken promises.

Perhaps it is time to give leaders with a demonstrated record of delivery a greater opportunity to lead.

The ACDP believes rebuilding requires practical action, not another collection of election promises.

First, restore competent and accountable leadership.

We will prioritise appointing a permanent, qualified city manager and competent executive directors, with measurable performance targets.

Political interference and poor performance must have consequences.

Second, rescue municipal finances and restore infrastructure.

We will tackle electricity and water losses, strengthen revenue collection, eliminate wasteful expenditure and prioritise preventative maintenance.

Every rand saved must contribute towards reliable services, functioning streetlights, repaired roads and restored infrastructure.

Third, rebuild partnerships to grow our economy.

We will work with businesses, churches and civil society to restore investor confidence, encourage economic development and create employment opportunities.

A functioning municipality is essential to attracting investment and protecting jobs.





Our vision draws inspiration from the biblical account of Nehemiah.

When Nehemiah witnessed Jerusalem's broken walls and ruined gates, he did not simply complain.

He developed a vision, mobilised the people and inspired them to rebuild.

Importantly, rebuilding required ordinary people to believe in that vision and take responsibility for restoring their city.

Nelson Mandela Bay needs that same collective determination.

Government cannot rebuild our city alone.

Businesses, academia, faith- based organisations, community organisations and residents must become partners in restoring our municipality.





Nelson Mandela Bay does not lack resources, talent or economic potential.

What it desperately needs is competent, ethical and God-fearing leadership that puts residents first.

We need leaders who respect public money, enforce accountability and understand that public office is about service, not personal enrichment.

Rebuilding must become more than an election slogan.

It must become a shared commitment to restoring our city's infrastructure, financial stability, economy and dignity.

On November 4, residents have an opportunity to choose leadership guided by different values and a demonstrated record of delivery.

We cannot continue allowing our city to deteriorate while expecting our children to inherit a better future.

Like Nehemiah, we must look beyond the ruins and recognise what our city can become.

The time has come for Nelson Mandela Bay to rise, unite and rebuild.

Let's Rebuild Nelson Mandela Bay — for the future of our children!