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The SACP's support in the Eastern Cape is demonstrated at this protest march outside the KuGompo City Hall
The SACP's support in the Eastern Cape is demonstrated at this protest march outside the KuGompo City HallPicture: MICHAEL PINYANA

Six clear steps newsrooms and regulators must take to ensure balanced election coverage

PHILLIP DEXTER | Six and a half thousand candidates, and still the media pretends that the SACP is invisible

SA’s media owes voters fair coverage of the SACP

  • Phillip Dexter
4 min read

Despite fielding over 6,500 candidates in the upcoming local government elections—making it the fourth-largest party on the ballot nationally—the South African Communist Party (SACP) is facing a notable blackout in mainstream media coverage.

Writing for the party, Phillip Dexter argues that locking out the country's oldest socialist movement from televised debates and news reporting is a disservice to voters, urging broadcasters and editors to adopt transparent criteria for electoral fairness.

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