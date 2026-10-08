Despite fielding over 6,500 candidates in the upcoming local government elections—making it the fourth-largest party on the ballot nationally—the South African Communist Party (SACP) is facing a notable blackout in mainstream media coverage.

Writing for the party, Phillip Dexter argues that locking out the country's oldest socialist movement from televised debates and news reporting is a disservice to voters, urging broadcasters and editors to adopt transparent criteria for electoral fairness.