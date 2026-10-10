Electric vehicles near breakeven point as South African petrol hikes bite

While electric vehicles (EVs) have historically cost more than conventional vehicles, rising fuel prices are changing the equation.
South African motorists are expected to face another significant fuel price increase in October, following steep hikes in September and according to VehicleSA could make electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids an increasingly compelling financial alternative.
Antoine Caradonna, founder of VehicleSA, said for motorists who drive enough kilometres each month, the savings on fuel can increasingly offset the higher upfront cost.
VehicleSA is a new vehicle comparison platform that allows consumers to compare vehicle pricing and specifications.
According to Naamsa, 16,289 new-energy vehicles were sold in the first seven months of 2026, an 88% increase on the same period in 2025.
The total includes hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery-electric vehicles, pointing to growing consumer interest in alternatives to conventional petrol and diesel vehicles.
Caradonna said in some segments, the breakeven point is now close to SA's average monthly mileage of 1,500km, while in others it remains somewhat higher.
"The biggest change we’re seeing isn’t necessarily happening in the showroom – it’s happening at the fuel pump," Caradonna said.
“Every increase in the price of petrol makes the running-cost advantage of an EV or hybrid more valuable.
"For motorists who drive regularly, the maths is changing.”
VehicleSA's online ownership-cost comparison shows that in the budget-car segment, a Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ manual costs R250,900, while a BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort retails for R341,900 – around R91,000 more upfront.
Yet at 1,500km per month, the Swift costs about R5,173 per month to own*, compared with R5,320 for the Dolphin Surf – a difference of just R147.
The Dolphin Surf's running costs are approximately R1,084 lower per month, meaning the ownership-cost curves cross at roughly 1,700km per month.
Beyond that point, the EV becomes the cheaper option every month.
Caradonna said the difference becomes particularly stark when comparing vehicles in similar price brackets.
"A Volkswagen T-Roc 1.4 TSI Life costs R599,900, while a BYD Atto 3 Standard Range costs R699,900.
"Despite the R100,000 difference in purchase price, the Atto 3 costs approximately R10,469 per month to own at 1,500km, compared with R10,784 for the T-Roc – making the EV R315 cheaper every month.
“Its running costs are nearly R1,900 lower than those of the petrol-powered T-Roc, resulting in a breakeven point of around 1,300km per month – not far above South Africa's average monthly mileage.
"Once you compare cars that a consumer might realistically consider alongside each other, rather than comparing an EV with a significantly cheaper petrol car, the financial case becomes much harder to dismiss.”
Caradonna said the point isn’t that every South African should immediately switch to an EV.
“Purchase price, access to charging and individual driving patterns still matter. But when fuel prices rise, consumers need to look beyond the sticker price and consider what the vehicle will actually cost them every month."
*Ownership-cost calculations include fuel or electricity costs based on 95 ULP Gauteng at R26.92/litre and electricity at R3.50/kWh, assuming 1,500km per month, unless otherwise stated. Finance calculations are based on a 72-month term, 10% deposit, 35% balloon payment and a 10.75% APR