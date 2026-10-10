Electric vehicles near breakeven point as South African petrol hikes bite

Surging fuel prices are radically shifting the financial equation for South African motorists, making electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids increasingly viable alternatives to conventional petrol and diesel models. With consecutive petrol hikes straining household budgets, the lower running costs of new-energy vehicles are rapidly closing the gap on higher upfront purchase prices.

Data from vehicle comparison platform VehicleSA indicates that the breakeven point for EV ownership is now nearing South Africa's average monthly mileage of 1,500km. As monthly operational savings offset finance differences, consumers are encouraged to look beyond sticker prices to evaluate total monthly ownership costs.