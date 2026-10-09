Isuzu and NMU move to get training in gear

Isuzu Motors SA (IMSA) and Nelson Mandela University (NMU) have taken tangible steps for training of tertiary pupils to be kicked into gear.

In an effort to strengthen their industry-academia partnership to develop future engineering talent the manufacturer is giving students practical exposure to real-world manufacturing challenges through the Isuzu Chair of Mechatronics at IMSA’s manufacturing plant in Gqeberha.

Since 2018, IMSAf has invested R2.3m in the Isuzu Chair of Mechatronics, benefiting 276 students through industry-linked projects, plant exposure, mentorship and access to IMSA engineers and technical specialists.

Department executive corporate affairs at IMSA, Nandi Matomela, said building on a collaborative relationship with the university that dates to 2009, the partnership aims to expose 400 Mechatronics students to industry by 2030, connecting academic learning with the practical capabilities required in increasingly technology-driven manufacturing environments.

“Bringing industry and academia closer together is important because developing future engineers requires both strong academic foundations and opportunities to apply that knowledge in the real world,” Matomela said.

“By opening our manufacturing environment to students and giving them access to our engineers, technologies and real manufacturing challenges, we are helping them develop the practical judgement and problem-solving capabilities they will need in the workplace.

"At the same time, our business benefits from the fresh thinking and different perspectives they bring.”

She said IMSA engineers and technical specialists engage directly with students through industry-linked projects, mentoring, plant visits, guest lectures and technical guidance, giving students opportunities to apply theoretical knowledge within a working manufacturing environment.

One example is a third-year cab and load-box transfer project involving 20 students.

Students visited IMSA’s manufacturing plant and engaged with technical personnel to develop potential solutions while considering the practical requirements of production, including safety, reliability, automation, production pace and maintainability.

The project challenged students to move beyond theoretical design and consider how an engineering solution would perform under real manufacturing conditions.

Third-year Mechatronics Engineering student at NMU Lomelelo Nogilana, said the experience had provided a different perspective on applying engineering knowledge in practice.

“Working on a real manufacturing challenge allowed me to apply the theory I have gained over the past three years in a practical industry environment.

"It strengthened my problem-solving skills and deepened my understanding of automation and robotics.

"The experience also reignited my passion for automation and gave me valuable insight into how engineering is applied beyond the classroom, which will be extremely useful as I prepare for my future career,” Nogilana said.

The students are also required to apply their multidisciplinary engineering knowledge through innovation projects requiring them to design, build, programme and test working systems, further developing problem-solving and technical capabilities.

Professor Theo van Niekerk of NMU said industry exposure complements students’ academic development by helping them understand how engineering decisions are made in practice.

“Engineering education is strongest when students can connect what they learn in the classroom with the challenges they will encounter in practice," Van Niekerk said.

"Our partnership with IMSAf gives students access to an industrial environment where they can engage with real engineering challenges and experienced professionals.

“This exposure complements their academic learning and helps us develop graduates who are better prepared to contribute meaningfully to industry and the economy.”

Matomela said the partnership also enables IMSA engineers and technical specialists to contribute directly to developing future talent by sharing their expertise and exposing students to the opportunities available within automotive manufacturing.

“The students we expose to industry today are the engineers, innovators and problem-solvers who will help shape the manufacturing sector of tomorrow,” Matomela said.