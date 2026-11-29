Chippa United coach Brandon Truter has called for more support for footballers dealing with the mental pressures of professional football, warning that the game could lose talented players if their psychological wellbeing is not taken seriously.

Truter raised the issue after Chippa's 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, where Azola Matrose scored the winning goal.

While pleased with the result, the coach used his post-match comments to highlight the challenges players face away from the pitch.

He pointed to recent cases of footballers speaking openly about the pressure of the game, including Judas Moseamedi, who explained on social media why he had considered quitting the game.

Truter also referred to other players who had walked away from football, questioning how many more careers would be cut short because of the demands of the profession.

He said clubs, supporters and the football fraternity needed to create an environment where players could speak about their struggles and access the necessary help.

"As a country, we need to protect our footballers and, as supporters, we need to provide all the necessary outlets if they wish to survive in this game.

"This is not just football that forces boys into retiring very early," Truter said.

The Chippa coach stressed that the pressure was not only experienced by players, but also by coaches, who had several responsibilities beyond preparing their teams for matches.

He said coaches often had to be father figures, mentors and providers while managing the club, technical team and the expectations that came with delivering results.

They also had to account for performances and deal with the pressure that followed poor results.

"We as coaches also go through very similar things. We are father figures, coaches, mentors, mental support systems and providers," he said.

"We are family men. We need to control the club, manage the technical team and are responsible for results.

"We also have to give match reports, so we go through this stress as well.

"It is right throughout the game."

While welcoming the emergence of young football analysts, Truter believed more investment in sports psychology and sports science was needed to give players and coaches the necessary support when dealing with pressure.

Away from the mental health discussion, Truter was pleased with Chippa's recent progress but warned against getting carried away by the victory over Chiefs.

He said the team still had a long way to go in the Betway Premiership.

"We have to be humble in this league. It's game nine, game 10, only one third of the season.

"There are still a lot of games to play. For us as coaches, the next game is what really matters.

"We plan as far as we can, but we need to capitalise on every opportunity."

Truter said the break had provided an opportunity to improve the players' fitness and conditioning.

He also highlighted the progress of Sirgio Kammies and Matrose, saying both players were gradually getting closer to full readiness.

He was quick to play down any suggestion that the team's improvement was down to him alone, crediting the technical team, support staff and chair for their contribution.

"It's not about me. It's about the technical team and the support staff making a difference as well.

"The chairman is supportive, so it's really a group effort. It's not about me," Truter said.