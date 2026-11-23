Chippa United defender Tshepang Makara is determined to make the most of his opportunity in the Betway Premiership as he continues to find his feet at the Gqeberha club.

Having made the step up from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Makara says the experience has been both rewarding and challenging, with the higher quality of football and faster pace demanding more from him on the field.

The 37-year-old former University of Pretoria player joined the Chilli Boys at the start of the current season from Tuks.

“The transition has been really good and challenging at the same time," Maraka said.

"Moving from the Motsepe Foundation to the Betway Premiership is a big, big step up.

"The quality is higher, the pace is faster and there is a lot more thinking and decision-making.

“The coaching staff and players in the squad made it easier for me. I'm learning every week.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity and I want to keep growing."

The defender also credited the welcoming environment at Chippa, saying the support from the senior players and technical team has made his adjustment much smoother.

“The whole squad, the whole dressing room has been welcoming. The coaching staff and seniors have really taken me in.

"The unity and brotherhood in the squad made things simple for me.

"I feel at home now."

Makara's confidence received a further boost in Chippa's 2-0 away victory over Stellenbosch, where he made his first start and helped the team keep a clean sheet.

He believes the result was important not only for the points but also for the understanding developing among the defenders as they work towards building a reliable back line.

“The win away at Stellenbosch was massive for us, especially to keep a clean sheet in my first start. It gave the whole back line confidence.

“We talk a lot, we analyse a lot of videos together and we're starting to understand each other's movements.

"Our goal is to maintain the standard."

Attention has now shifted to their upcoming encounter against Kaizer Chiefs, with Makara saying the mood in the Chippa camp is positive as the players prepare for what promises to be a demanding fixture.

“The mood is positive, very focused.

"Everyone understands what the Chiefs game means. We're all focused and ready for the fixture.

“For me as a defender, the key things are concentration, communication and discipline.

"Chiefs have quality, so there's no time to switch off. We just need to stick to the basics, win our duels, stay compact and be aggressive.

“My main goal is to be consistent and add value to the team. I want to earn my spot and play as many games as possible, keep more clean sheets and help the team to finish as high as possible,” he said.

Chippa are seventh on the log, with 11 points from nine matches.

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