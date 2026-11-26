Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali believes facing Kaizer Chiefs will provide the perfect test of his side's progress as they return from the international break in Saturday's Betway Premiership soccer clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3.30pm).

After almost a month on the sidelines, the Chilli Boys are eager to get back onto the field, with Nwabali believing the team is ready to pick up where they left off before the break.

Chippa head into the encounter emboldened by their 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch in their previous league outing, and the 30-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper says the preparations have been positive despite the challenge of regaining match sharpness.

"The preparation has been nice," Nwabali said.

"Coming back from the international break, the team is still maintaining the shape we had before the break, and there have been a lot of improvements.

"Despite winning our last game against Stellenbosch, I feel we can maintain the momentum.

"Coming back from a break means there is still a lot of work to do to get back to the same level, but with the help of the coaches and management, I feel the guys are good to go."

Nwabali was also away on international duty after being called up by Nigeria's Super Eagles for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Tanzania.

However, the goalkeeper insists his time away has not left him out of touch with Chippa's plans, saying he understands what the coaching staff expects of him.

"I missed a lot, but whenever I come back, they always highlight what is at stake.

"I already know what is at stake because I have been with the team and understand the coach's plans and what he wants.

"Going away for a week or two does not change anything. I am a professional and know how to handle things."

Nwabali also acknowledged Amakhosi's stature and the pressure that comes with facing one of the country's biggest clubs.

However, he believes that such occasions also provide the Gqeberha side with extra motivation, particularly as they prepare to share the stage with a team of Chiefs' standing.

"Chiefs are a very big side and one of the top teams in the country," he said.

"It is not something you can boast about just because you have beaten them before.

"They come with numbers, fans and everything.

"We always come out as underdogs, but playing against Chiefs is not just about playing against them. It also motivates us to play against a big side.

"The guys are excited not only to play, but also to share the same stage with these players.

"I feel this game will motivate us a lot and show us how we can move forward."

Nwabali was previously linked with a move to Chiefs following his impressive performances at the Africa Cup of Nations and again during his time as a free agent.

He left Chippa in February 2026 by mutual agreement after requesting a release to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

However, with the shotstopper back in the Chippa setup, he insists Saturday's encounter is not about proving anything to his former suitors.

"There is nothing to show. I have been in the country for years now," he said.

"If I get the opportunity to play on Saturday, I will just play my game.

"My focus is on my club; I don't have anything to show anyone. It is about playing, guiding the young ones, staying calm and doing my things."

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