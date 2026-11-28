Chippa United claimed a valuable 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership clash at a packed Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, thanks to a first-half goal from Azola Matrose.

The Chilli Boys started brightly, with Matrose finding the back of the net to give the home side an early advantage.

Chiefs enjoyed more possession and dominated large spells of the first half, but Chippa made their opportunities count in a fiercely contested encounter.

The result also saw Chippa repeat their 1-0 victory over Chiefs in their previous league meeting.

The visitors continued pushing for an equaliser, but Chippa stood firm to protect their lead.

The hosts nearly added a second goal towards the dying moments when Justice Figuareido came close, only to find his effort hit the crossbar and bounce back into play.

Despite the late opportunity, Chippa held on to secure all three points and record another important win over the Soweto giants.

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