Banyana Banyana got off to a great start in the FIfia Women’s World Cup Preliminary Playoffs with a 1-0 win over Chinese Taipei in Rabat on Saturday.

The South Africans were the better team on the day but failed to convert numerous chances.

Forward Ronnel Donnelly had the ball in the back of the net as early as the 18th minute but was judged to have committed a foul before scoring.

She was, however, not to be denied in the 32nd minute as she put SA into the lead after good work by captain of the day Thembi Kgatlana, who had the armband in the absence of the suspended Refiloe Jane.

Banyana Banyana could have scored more, but it was not to be, even after changes made by head coach Desiree Ellis, bringing on Nthabiseng Majiya and Amogelang Motau for Noxolo Cesane and Hildah Magaia.

But the win was a much-needed start to the three-match mini-tournament where six teams are battling it out for the top two spots to advance to the final phase of World Cup qualifiers.

Defender/midfielder Bongeka Gamede celebrated her 50th cap in a Banyana Banyana jersey, joining an elite group of players who have reached the milestone.

“Obviously we are very happy with the win; this is the start we were talking about, that we have to place ourselves in front of the queue early on with two matches left," Ellis said.

"But I was not excited with our performance, as I thought we could have done better, scored more goals and got a convincing victory.

"However, we will take the three points and build on this for the next match because this result is a huge morale booster going into the Tuesday fixture.

“And a huge congratulations to Bongeka, an ultimate professional and a vital cog in the Banyana Banyana set-up.

"This achievement could not have happened to a greater individual, and if it wasn’t for injuries, she would have been far, perhaps even close to a century.

"So, it is a double-celebration tonight — a win against Taipei and half a century for Bongeka.”

SA next face Ecuador on Tuesday. — Safa Media

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