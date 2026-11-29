Mauricio Pochettino said he could "never expect" to lose his first two Premier League games in charge of Manchester United 4-0 as he urged his players to rise to the "reality" of a relegation battle.

Brentford secured their first win at Old Trafford in 89 years on Saturday in a humiliating home debut for Pochettino.

United, who sit second bottom of the Premier League, were also thrashed 4-0 away at Liverpool last weekend.

At Anfield, Pochettino could at least hide behind a controversial early red card shown to Leny Yoro that forced his side to play for over 80 minutes a man down.

There was no such mitigation as Brentford ran riot, thanks to Callum Wilson's first-half double before late goals from Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade.

"Maybe you say to me, 'tougher than you expect?'. Of course, yes, because we never expect this type of result," Pochettino said.

"But that is the reality and we need to accept the reality."

United have not been relegated from the English top flight since 1974.

But they have won just once in 12 league games this season and could slip to the foot of the table on Sunday if Crystal Palace beat Hull.

"I am never going to justify (the results); that is our responsibility.

"We accept the challenge, and we are here and accept that we need to keep pushing, keep working and lifting the players," Pochettino said.

"Still, we have time. We need to know our reality ... We are Manchester United, but you cannot win only with the badge and with the history.

"We need to match the opponent in all the areas and then be much better to win the game."

By contrast to United's gloom, Brentford are riding the crest of a wave.

Despite enjoying a fraction of the resources of the Red Devils, the Bees are flying high in fifth place and within one point of the top four as they target European football for the first time in the club's history.

"We're from everywhere on the planet really, when you break it down, and we speak about that all the time around having this underlying respect for each other, our cultures, religions, whatever it is," coach Keith Andrews said.

"But then when we come together we're a pretty special team.

"I was keen to remind the players of that today before the game and I was even more keen to remind them after the game.