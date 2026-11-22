The challenge now is to reproduce that intensity on the Highveld, with the home side also playing for valuable World Test Championship points as they look to strengthen their position at the top of the standings.

Conrad is particularly mindful of the physical and mental demands on his squad, with only a short turnaround between the end of the Wanderers game and the start of the Centurion contest.

“Obviously coming off the highs of Australia and then not having played, this is essentially what a five-match Test series would look like for us, you know.

“This is what it looked like with a 10-day or week break in between the Test matches,” Conrad said.

“So yeah, obviously taxing on the body but also mentally.

“I think once they get into their stride and they understand the enormity of the occasion and they must stir up their energies, I’m sure they will all be raring to go come Monday.”

The coach also knows there will be at least one significant change, with captain Temba Bavuma ruled out after suffering a calf injury during the first Test.

Opening batter Aiden Markram will take over the captaincy, with Tony de Zorzi widely expected to fill the batting vacancy, despite Senuran Muthusamy being drafted into the squad.

Another potential change is the return of Anrich Nortje, who has been managed with the Centurion game specifically in mind after recovering from the groin injury that ruled him out of the third Test against Australia.

“Anrich is firmly in the running for Monday. I think we've prepped him specifically for the Centurion Test match,” Conrad said.