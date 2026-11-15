Hridoy hundred puts Bangladesh in commandSixth-wicket partnership changes direction of game after Rabada takes five scalpsAAmir Chetty15 NOV 2026, 18:513 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related NewsCRICKET13 NOV 2026PremiumVideoConrad expects Bangladesh to challenge Proteas Amir ChettyCRICKET12 NOV 2026PremiumVideoHarmer ready to make up for lost timeAmir ChettyCRICKET11 NOV 2026PremiumVideo Hamza returns with fresh perspectiveAmir ChettyCRICKET4 NOV 2026Proteas cannot afford to stand stillAmir ChettyCRICKET4 NOV 2026Premium Bavuma touts Proteas' recovery strengthAmir ChettyCRICKET3 NOV 2026Triumphant Proteas can improve further, says ConradAmir Chetty