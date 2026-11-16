SummaryOpen the quick read
- Kagiso Rabada took 5/51, but South Africa allowed Bangladesh to recover from 22/3 to finish day one on 327/6 at the Wanderers.
- A 206-run sixth-wicket partnership between Towhid Hridoy (137) and Litton Das (92 not out) frustrated the Proteas attack.
- Rabada noted that the pitch was slower than expected and that South Africa failed to maintain pressure or bowl effectively in partnerships once the ball became soft.
- The Proteas are targeting early wickets on day two to prevent Bangladesh from extending their commanding first-innings total.
South Africa’s failure to finish off Bangladesh on the opening day of the first Test left premier paceman Kagiso Rabada calling for greater ruthlessness after the visitors recovered from 22/3 to close on 327/6 at the Wanderers on Sunday.
Rabada claimed five wickets for 51 runs as SA made the most of the new ball, but Bangladesh found a way back through Towhid Hridoy’s 137 and a 206-run sixth-wicket partnership with Litton Das, who will resume on 92 not out.
The biggest lesson from the day was the difference between South Africa’s work with the new ball and what followed once it became older, he said.
“I do think that we utilized the new ball to full effect, but with the older ball perhaps we could have been a bit better,” Rabada told the media after the day’s play.
“Wanderers is not an easy place to bowl. You know if you miss your length, either short or full, you can get punished and I don't think we bowled in partnerships as well as we would have liked to.”
That lack of sustained pressure allowed the Tigers to escape situations where SA could have tightened the screws, particularly once Hridoy and Litton settled into their partnership.
Rabada felt the conditions also required greater precision than the home side produced with the older ball, with the Wanderers surface not quite as quick as its reputation suggested.
“The wicket was a tad slow and the edges perhaps weren't being enticed because of the nature or the pace of the wicket,” he said.
“It's almost like you get the odd one that skips through. But generally it's just slow off the wicket, which makes it hard for the bowlers to bowl more wicket-taking deliveries.”
“The short ball really wasn't going through with the venom that we would have liked,” Rabada said.
The 206-run partnership was particularly frustrating after the Proteas had reduced the opponents to 121/5, with Rabada admitting he had not expected the visitors to put together such a stand.
“I don't think anyone expected that. They really applied themselves,” he said.
Hridoy's innings was a surprise to the South African attack, but Rabada gave the batter credit for absorbing everything thrown at him.
“We threw everything at him. We did, what can I say? Hats off.”
The veteran quick knows, however, that SA still have an opportunity to change the narrative when play resumes, with four Bangladesh wickets remaining and Litton the immediate target.
Rabada pointed to a similar situation against Australia, when SA had the visitors six wickets down for around 120 before allowing them to post more than 300.
SA will therefore need to improve their ability to build pressure with the older ball and avoid allowing Bangladesh's remaining batters another avenue into the game.
“We just have to adapt if conditions are not fully in our favour,” Rabada said. “It's something that we're going to have to look at with that older ball to see how we can be a bit more ruthless.”
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