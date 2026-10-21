SummaryOpen the quick read
- Marco Jansen followed up his first-innings 85 with figures of 5/33 to bowl Australia out for just 99.
- South Africa secured a commanding 326-run lead and captain Temba Bavuma enforced the follow-on.
- Travis Head mounted a brave fightback in Australia's second innings, finishing day four unbeaten on 87.
- The tourists closed the penultimate day on 156/4, still trailing South Africa by 170 runs with six wickets remaining.
Proteas allrounder Marco Jansen produced a stunning display to help enforce the follow-on, but the Australian batters fought back well to end the fourth day on 156/4 in the second Dafabet cricket Test at St George's Park on Wednesday.
When the curtain came down on a drama-filled penultimate day, the tourists still trailed the home side's first innings total by 170, with only six wickets left.
Travis Head, on 87, and nightwatchman Scott Boland (2) are at the crease and will return on the final day to try to further frustrate the hosts.
Jansen rekindled memories of his days playing domestic cricket at St George’s Park for the Warriors with a devastating five-wicket haul as SA put Australia under enormous pressure.
The left-armer followed his counter-attacking 85 in SA's innings with 5/33 from 11 overs as Australia were bowled out for just 99 in their first innings, leaving them 326 runs behind and allowing captain Temba Bavuma to enforce the follow-on.
The home attack dismantled Australia in the first two sessions, with Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder and Anrich Nortje providing crucial support as they turned their position into an opportunity to push for victory.
The Aussies resumed their first innings on 3/1 on Wednesday in a match where rain had severely restricted play on the opening two days.
Jansen struck twice, dismissing Head for 14 and Boland for two to follow up Rabada’s removal of Nic Maddinson for a duck on Tuesday.
Nortje, who would later leave the field with a suspected groin injury, removed Marnus Labuschagne for 14, leaving Australia 45/4 and staring squarely down the barrel.
Steve Smith faced 88 balls for his 28, before Mulder removed him.
The tall left-arm Jansen then returned to claim two more wickets in quick succession, dismissing Matt Renshaw for 12 and Alex Carey without scoring.
Webster became Jansen’s fifth victim, caught by Aiden Markram for 13, as Australia slipped to 84/7.
Mulder finished with 2/14 from 9.3 overs, Rabada took 2/33 from 12 overs and Nortje claimed 1/5 from 3.3 overs.
Pat Cummins was the final wicket to fall, caught by Matthew Breetzke off Mulder for seven.
The collapse gave SA a first-innings lead of 326 and Bavuma immediately enforced the follow-on.
Rabada struck early again, removing Maddinson for eight, but Australia showed greater resistance than in the first innings.
Head and Labuschagne put together a substantial second-wicket partnership before Simon Harmer removed Labuschagne.
As the pressure grew, the under-fire Labuschagne (39) charged down the pitch at the offspinner, but only succeeded in finding the bucket hands of Jansen, who scurried back to take a superb catch over his shoulder.Jansen remained difficult to score from, while Harmer and Rabada continued to apply pressure as SA looked for another breakthrough.
Rabada grabbed his second when he sent Renshaw back for 11 and Harmer added to his tally by dismissing Beau Webster late in the day.
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