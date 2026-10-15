Warriors chase crucial Badgers winSuccess in Oudtshoorn will propel Gqeberha side to second in pool BAAmir Chetty15 OCT 2026, 17:123 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related NewsCRICKET13 OCT 2026PremiumBoast finding rhythm as Warriors build momentumAmir ChettyCRICKET11 OCT 2026Warriors look to carry powerplay punch into away runAmir ChettyCRICKET8 OCT 2026Warriors dampen Northern Cape Heat at St George's ParkAmir ChettyCRICKET7 OCT 2026PremiumWarriors have more to give, says Thomas KaberAmir Chetty