Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe

Warriors look to carry powerplay punch into away run

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Matthew Boast claimed 3/15 as the Warriors reduced the Northern Cape Heat to 20/4 in the powerplay, eventually restricting them to 83/9.
  • Jordan Hermann led the chase with 46 runs, guiding the Warriors to an emphatic seven-wicket win inside 11 overs at St George’s Park.
  • Warriors skipper Matthew de Villiers praised his bowling unit's disciplined and simplified strategy with the new ball.
  • Heat captain Tshepo Ntuli defended the call to bat first based on statistical analysis despite their top-order collapse.
  • The Warriors now face three crucial away fixtures against South Western Districts, the Dolphins, and the Iinyathi.
Warriors batter Jordan Hermann top-scored with 46 to help his side seal a seven-wicket bonus-point victory over the Northern Cape Heat at St George’s Park.
Warriors batter Jordan Hermann top-scored with 46 to help his side seal a seven-wicket bonus-point victory over the Northern Cape Heat at St George’s Park. Picture: Eugene Coetzee/TheHerald

The Dafabet Warriors will look to carry the discipline and powerplay dominance that propelled them to a bonus-point victory over the Northern Cape Heat into their final three away matches in the YesPlay Pro20 Cup group phase.

The Warriors returned to St George’s Park emphatically on Thursday, crushing the Heat by seven wickets after restricting them to 83/9 before racing to 88/3 in just 11 overs.

Now Robin Peterson's men must tackle a tricky travel schedule that includes contests against the South Western Districts (October 16), the Dolphins (October 20), before the Eastern Cape derby against the Iinyathi on October 24 closes out their group stage assignments.

Matthew Boast led the attack with 3/15 as the visitors slumped to 20/4 inside the powerplay, with Beuran Hendricks also applying pressure with the new ball.

Warriors captain Matthew de Villiers was pleased with the simplicity of his bowlers’ approach, particularly the way Boast and Hendricks shared the early overs to leave the opposition on the back foot.

“Our bowlers kept it very simple, which sometimes can be hard, especially in a T20 game,” De Villiers said.

“Both bowled three from both sides in the power play. It makes my life easier, makes the team’s life easier when you have them four down in the power play.”

That early control proved decisive against the Heat and will be an important platform for the Warriors as they look to build momentum away from home.

Jordan Hermann then ensured there were no complications in the chase, top-scoring with 46, while JP King finished unbeaten on 24 and Sibonelo Makhanya contributed 16.

For Northern Cape captain Tshepo Ntuli, the early collapse was the defining moment of the contest, although he also backed his side’s decision to bat first after studying the available match statistics.

“Losing three or four wickets in the first six, that’s not the way you want to actually play,” Ntuli said.

The Heat had believed batting first offered the better chance of victory, based on their analysis of previous results.

“We actually did a bit of homework. Stats actually said, whoever scores batting first, ten to one, you can actually win the game,” Ntuli said.

“But how true that was, I don’t know, but we believed our analysis.”

While the result offered the Warriors a welcome boost, De Villiers was equally pleased to be back at St George’s Park after a frustrating period disrupted by rain.

“It’s obviously been a long time since we got it at St George’s,” he said.

“The boys are very happy. It’s a great atmosphere, one of the most beautiful grounds in the world, so it’s a privilege to play here.”

The Heat’s defeat also allowed Ntuli to highlight the value of Division 2 players competing against established names through the CSA initiative.

“It’s also a good initiative from CSA, letting our boys, the Division 2 boys, actually play against well-known players around the country,” he said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone. Daily Dispatch

The Herald


In Related News
Dafabet Warriors fast bowler Matthew Boast put on a clinic in powerplay bowling as he took three wickets in two overs to help the Warriors to victory over the Northern Cape Heat in Gqeberha on Thursday.
CRICKET

Warriors dampen Northern Cape Heat at St George's Park

  • Amir Chetty
Thomas Kaber believes the Dafabet Warriors can become a difficult team to beat as they prepare to face the Northern Cape Heat at St George’s Park on Thursday
CRICKET
Premium

Warriors have more to give, says Thomas Kaber

  • Amir Chetty
Dafabet Warriors batsman Jordan Hermann was the top scorer for his team with 70 in their Pro20 Cup win over the Impalas at NMU on Tuesday. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Premium

Warriors get back to winning ways in Pro20 clash

  • Amir Chetty