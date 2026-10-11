Matthew Boast led the attack with 3/15 as the visitors slumped to 20/4 inside the powerplay, with Beuran Hendricks also applying pressure with the new ball.

Warriors captain Matthew de Villiers was pleased with the simplicity of his bowlers’ approach, particularly the way Boast and Hendricks shared the early overs to leave the opposition on the back foot.

“Our bowlers kept it very simple, which sometimes can be hard, especially in a T20 game,” De Villiers said.

“Both bowled three from both sides in the power play. It makes my life easier, makes the team’s life easier when you have them four down in the power play.”

That early control proved decisive against the Heat and will be an important platform for the Warriors as they look to build momentum away from home.

Jordan Hermann then ensured there were no complications in the chase, top-scoring with 46, while JP King finished unbeaten on 24 and Sibonelo Makhanya contributed 16.

For Northern Cape captain Tshepo Ntuli, the early collapse was the defining moment of the contest, although he also backed his side’s decision to bat first after studying the available match statistics.

“Losing three or four wickets in the first six, that’s not the way you want to actually play,” Ntuli said.

The Heat had believed batting first offered the better chance of victory, based on their analysis of previous results.

“We actually did a bit of homework. Stats actually said, whoever scores batting first, ten to one, you can actually win the game,” Ntuli said.

“But how true that was, I don’t know, but we believed our analysis.”

While the result offered the Warriors a welcome boost, De Villiers was equally pleased to be back at St George’s Park after a frustrating period disrupted by rain.

“It’s obviously been a long time since we got it at St George’s,” he said.

“The boys are very happy. It’s a great atmosphere, one of the most beautiful grounds in the world, so it’s a privilege to play here.”

The Heat’s defeat also allowed Ntuli to highlight the value of Division 2 players competing against established names through the CSA initiative.

“It’s also a good initiative from CSA, letting our boys, the Division 2 boys, actually play against well-known players around the country,” he said.

The Herald