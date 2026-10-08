The Dafabet Warriors made light work of the Northern Cape Heat to claim a convincing seven-wicket victory in their YesPlay Pro20 Cup match in Gqeberha on Thursday.

JP King finished not out on 24 as the Warriors chased down the winning target of 90 with nine overs to spare after restricting the visitors to 83/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

The win also secured a bonus point for the home side as they prepare to head out of town for their final three fixtures of the group phase.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Heat were made to rue their decision when Warriors opening bowler Matthew Boast dismantled their top order with three wickets for 11 runs from his three powerplay overs.

Beuran Hendricks dismissed the dangerous Steve Stolk for four runs in the second over.

Boast then removed Liam Doherty for seven, before returning to remove Nonelela Yikha and Kyle Jacobs, with both men falling for two as the visitors slipped from 12-1 to 20-4 with only 1.5 overs left in the powerplay.

The Heat limped to 28-4 at the end of six overs before GJ Maree and wicketkeeper Taheer Isaacs (5) added 14 for the fifth wicket and looked to kick on before the latter was out caught off Patrick Kruger to leave the visitors with half their side back in the shed.

Joined by Jordan Neil, Maree continued to show defiance toward the Warriors bowlers as the pair added 26 before both men fell within six balls of each other.

Neil was the first to go, out caught for 14 off Wesley Bedja before Maree was run out by home skipper Matthew de Villiers in the 14th over to leave the visitors reeling on 62-7.

Orapeleng Motlhoaring added just four runs to the total before falling to Thomas Kaber, before Hendricks grabbed his second when he removed Johan van Dyk for three to wind up the Heat innings.

Boast finished with three for 15 runs, Hendricks chipped in with two wickets for 20 while Kaber, Bedja and Kruger also got their names in the wickets column.

Warriors openers Jordan Hermann and Sibonelo Makhanya wasted little time in getting to work as the pair recorded a half-century opening-wicket stand of 53 without loss at the end of the powerplay.

Makhanya (16) and De Villiers were among three wickets to fall in the chase as Hermann and King combined to take the Warriors within 13 of victory at the halfway mark.

Hermann reached 46 before he was run out by Kyle Jacobs, but King and Andile Mokgakane knocked off the remaining runs to take the Warriors home before any further damage was done.

Motlhoaring claimed both wickets in a three-over spell during which he gave away 22 runs after an expensive third over at the back end of the game.

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