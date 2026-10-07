SummaryOpen the quick read
- At 37, Simon Harmer feels more balanced and capable of handling international cricket's pressures than during his earlier Proteas stints.
- South Africa anticipate coastal Durban conditions at Kingsmead will assist slow bowlers in the first Test against Australia.
- Harmer looks forward to individual challenges against world-class batter Steve Smith and fellow off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
- A flexible spin partnership between Harmer and Keshav Maharaj could prove vital against Australia's batting lineup.
- The veteran spinner highlights the current Proteas squad's collective strength, where multiple players consistently step up to win matches.
Offspin bowler Simon Harmer believes he is a more complete Test cricketer at 37 than when he first broke into the Proteas side, with experience helping him shed the pressure that once threatened to overwhelm him.
While the team is still to be announced, Harmer is set to play a key role when SA begin their three-Test series against Australia at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, with the veteran spinner relishing the opportunity to test himself against one of the world's strongest Test sides.
The conditions could bring Harmer and fellow spinner Keshav Maharaj into the contest, with the Proteas expecting the coastal pitch to offer some assistance to the slow bowlers.
“Traditionally the coastal wickets do offer more assistance for the spinners,” Harmer said.
“So as a spinner, I obviously hope it turns.”
But it is Harmer's changed approach to the demands of international cricket that could prove just as important as the conditions.
After earlier spells in the Proteas setup, he admits he put too much pressure on himself to succeed, with his performances becoming an emotional rollercoaster.
Now, after years of domestic and county cricket, Harmer believes he has developed the perspective to accept the inevitable highs and lows of the game.
“I think if I was to pinpoint one thing, it would just be that, just being a bit more level,” he said.
“I think I was extremely determined to do well when I got my first opportunity, and I probably ended up putting too much pressure on myself. It was either very high or very low.”
That experience could be valuable against an Australian side Harmer expects to provide a far sterner examination than their white-ball counterparts.
While SA won the recent ODI series, Harmer warned that Test cricket would be a different challenge, particularly with Australia bringing different personnel into their red-ball setup.
Steve Smith, in particular, presents a major challenge for the spinner, having established himself as one of the world's best Test batters.
“He is one of the world's best Test batters and extremely good against spin,” Harmer said.
“I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to get into the battle with him.”
Harmer will also have an eye on Nathan Lyon, an offspinner he has studied closely.
Lyon's ability to combine a brisk stock pace with high revolutions allows him to force batters into committing to shots before using drift and turn to create problems.
“He's a world-class bowler and one of Australia's best spinners,” Harmer said.
“Definitely somebody that I've followed and enjoy watching bowl.”
Harmer's partnership with Maharaj could be crucial, particularly if Australia's batting order contains several lefthanders.
The pair's roles, he said, would be dictated by the conditions and match situation rather than rigid plans, with one able to attack while the other controls an end.
Ultimately, though, Harmer believes the Proteas' greatest strength is their ability to find solutions collectively.
Unlike previous South African teams that contained players capable of winning matches almost single-handedly, he feels the current side relies more heavily on everyone contributing.
“It feels like every time we win, it's somebody else putting up their hand,” he said.
SA squad for Australia Test series: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.
De Zorzi has a hamstring injury and is unavailable for the Durban Test.
Rabada was named in the squad despite still working his way back to full fitness.
- Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.
The Herald