Offspin bowler Simon Harmer believes he is a more complete Test cricketer at 37 than when he first broke into the Proteas side, with experience helping him shed the pressure that once threatened to overwhelm him.

While the team is still to be announced, Harmer is set to play a key role when SA begin their three-Test series against Australia at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, with the veteran spinner relishing the opportunity to test himself against one of the world's strongest Test sides.

The conditions could bring Harmer and fellow spinner Keshav Maharaj into the contest, with the Proteas expecting the coastal pitch to offer some assistance to the slow bowlers.

“Traditionally the coastal wickets do offer more assistance for the spinners,” Harmer said.

“So as a spinner, I obviously hope it turns.”

But it is Harmer's changed approach to the demands of international cricket that could prove just as important as the conditions.

After earlier spells in the Proteas setup, he admits he put too much pressure on himself to succeed, with his performances becoming an emotional rollercoaster.

Now, after years of domestic and county cricket, Harmer believes he has developed the perspective to accept the inevitable highs and lows of the game.

“I think if I was to pinpoint one thing, it would just be that, just being a bit more level,” he said.

“I think I was extremely determined to do well when I got my first opportunity, and I probably ended up putting too much pressure on myself. It was either very high or very low.”

That experience could be valuable against an Australian side Harmer expects to provide a far sterner examination than their white-ball counterparts.