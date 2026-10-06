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Conrad connection comes full circle for Marques Ackerman

Prolific red-ball form rewards Dolphins batter with potential debut at Kingsmead

3 min read
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SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Dolphins batter Marques Ackerman has earned his maiden Proteas Test squad call-up ahead of the series opener against Australia at Kingsmead.
  • The 30-year-old reunites with head coach Shukri Conrad, who previously unlocked his potential at the national academy in 2016.
  • Ackerman forced his way into the squad through prolific form, averaging 82.92 with four centuries across his last 10 red-ball matches for South Africa A.
  • The left-handed batter views his milestone as proof that perseverance pays off and that it is never too late for domestic stalwarts to earn national honours.
Marques Ackerman is in contention for a maiden Test appearance for the Proteas against Australia in Durban on Friday
Marques Ackerman is in contention for a maiden Test appearance for the Proteas against Australia in Durban on Friday Picture: Image by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

For Hollywoodbets Dolphins cricketer Marques Ackerman, the road to the Proteas Test squad has been long, but there is something fitting about the coach handing him his opportunity being the same man who helped unlock his potential as a youngster.

Ackerman joined the national academy in 2016, Shukri Conrad was in charge, and the pair have maintained a strong relationship since.

Now, almost a decade later, Conrad is the Proteas head coach and Ackerman is in contention to make his Test debut against Australia when the two sides meet at Kingsmead for the first encounter on Friday.

“I think the important thing was when I was younger, he was the one that really unlocked and tried to get the best out of me, and he managed to do that,” the batter said.

Ackerman’s call-up has been built on a sustained run of form rather than one standout performance.

He scored 173 for South Africa A against the England Lions before producing a career-best 256 against Bangladesh A in August.

He has also been prolific for the Dolphins, with his performances in red-ball cricket helping to keep him firmly in the national selectors’ sights.

In his last 10 red-ball appearances for SA A, Ackerman has scored more than 1,000 runs at an average of 82.92, including four centuries, making his elevation to the Test squad a reward for consistency as much as potential.

“He’s got a way of getting the best out of players, and I was one of those in my academy days.”

Ackerman’s route to the national side has hardly been straightforward, but his recent form has finally forced the door open.

He’s got a way of getting the best out of players, and I was one of those in my academy days
Ackerman reflects on his relationship with Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad

For a player who has spent years working his way through the various levels of the SA domestic system, being included in the Test squad represents the culmination of a career-long ambition.

“I feel like I’ve been through every single part of the pipeline. So I feel like I’m that guy that can tell you about the pipeline in SA,” he said.

At 30, the lefthander-handed batter knows his journey offers encouragement to those who might believe their opportunity has passed them by.

“I think that’s a good lesson for guys that do get a little bit older, that it’s never too late, and it’s certainly not too late for me just yet,” he said.

His earliest cricketing memories were formed around an indoor facility owned by his grandmother, where his parents worked and where he spent countless hours batting.

Test cricket was subsequently something he grew up dreaming about, even turning backyard cricket into miniature Test matches.

“Growing up watching Test cricket, that for me was obviously the ultimate goal.

“The proper test of skill and patience and all of that,” he said.

That appreciation for the longer format remains close to his heart, and now he has the chance to test himself against one of the best teams in the world.

“I worked hard my whole career to try to be in this space.

"They've got something great going on, and it’s amazing to be part of that.

"I just want to stick to giving back to the team and enjoying the space.”

The Herald


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