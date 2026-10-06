For Hollywoodbets Dolphins cricketer Marques Ackerman, the road to the Proteas Test squad has been long, but there is something fitting about the coach handing him his opportunity being the same man who helped unlock his potential as a youngster.

Ackerman joined the national academy in 2016, Shukri Conrad was in charge, and the pair have maintained a strong relationship since.

Now, almost a decade later, Conrad is the Proteas head coach and Ackerman is in contention to make his Test debut against Australia when the two sides meet at Kingsmead for the first encounter on Friday.

“I think the important thing was when I was younger, he was the one that really unlocked and tried to get the best out of me, and he managed to do that,” the batter said.

Ackerman’s call-up has been built on a sustained run of form rather than one standout performance.

He scored 173 for South Africa A against the England Lions before producing a career-best 256 against Bangladesh A in August.

He has also been prolific for the Dolphins, with his performances in red-ball cricket helping to keep him firmly in the national selectors’ sights.

In his last 10 red-ball appearances for SA A, Ackerman has scored more than 1,000 runs at an average of 82.92, including four centuries, making his elevation to the Test squad a reward for consistency as much as potential.

“He’s got a way of getting the best out of players, and I was one of those in my academy days.”