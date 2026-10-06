SummaryOpen the quick read
- Batting coach Ashwell Prince confirmed South Africa have a 'very good idea' of who will bat at No 3 against Australia at Kingsmead.
- Candidates for the pivotal slot include Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, and uncapped Marques Ackerman.
- The primary goal for the selection panel is establishing long-term solidity and consistency at the top of the order.
- The Proteas are also assessing the pitch to decide between a seam-heavy attack and deploying bowling allrounders alongside Keshav Maharaj.
SA appear to be closing in on a decision over their No 3 batsman for the opening cricket Test against Australia, with batting coach Ashwell Prince revealing that they have a very good idea of who they want in the crucial position.
The No 3 spot has been one of the more intriguing selection questions ahead of Friday’s first Test at Kingsmead, with several candidates in contention, including David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and the uncapped Marques Ackerman.
While Prince stopped short of naming the player who has emerged as the frontrunner, he indicated that the selection panel was much closer to a decision than the competition for the position might suggest.
“The names that we mentioned [in previous conversations] are all options. We have a very good idea on who’s the one there.”
Prince said the priority was finding a batsman capable of bringing greater stability to a position that has not always had a settled occupant.
“[We want someone who can] provide some solidity and consistency at number three,” he said.
Statistics from ESPN Cricinfo show Rickelton leading SA's frontline Test group with a 37.38 average, with Bedingham (36.00) and Mulder (35.80) right on his heels.
Stubbs fields a solid 31.63 average, but Ackerman is a looming threat with a first-class mark of 48.66.
And while the other frontline options have logged dominant red-ball centuries in the last 90 days, Stubbs and Mulder are yet to register three-figure scores in the red-ball format over the same period.
Consequently, both enter the upcoming red-ball cycle looking to re-establish their form in that format.
Ackerman’s emergence is also reflective of the depth SA has available, with Prince saying there is a growing appetite among domestic players to break into a Test side that has enjoyed significant recent success.
“There’s an appetite, not just for him, for a lot of players within our domestic structure,” he said.
"With the ICC World Test Championship success and continuing from then, there’s an appetite for players like Marques and others to want to be involved in the environment.”
The selection debate does not end at No 3, with the Proteas also weighing up how best to balance their bowling attack against Australia.
Prince said SA were not wedded to one particular combination and could adjust their plans depending on the Kingsmead surface.
“Whether it is seam-heavy, and if the surface is good, we might be able to go with that,” he said.
"If you feel the surface is good, we might be able to go with another plan.”
“I think that’s a blessing that we have options.”
The presence of bowling allrounders such as Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy and Mulder gives SA further flexibility, potentially allowing them to field four frontline bowlers while still retaining a fifth bowling option.
Keshav Maharaj’s recent success against Australia in the ODI series also adds another dimension to the selection equation, though Prince indicated the final call would be heavily influenced by the conditions.
He warned against underestimating the mentality that has long been associated with Australian cricket simply because of the emergence of a few new faces.
“Australian cricket is more than just 11 players going on the field,” he said.
“There’s a mentality to it, there’s an approach to how they play the game. Want to be on the front foot.
“We are obviously aware of what they bring, what they have, and equally we are prepared for that.”
- Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.
The Herald