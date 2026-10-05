SummaryOpen the quick read
- Anrich Nortje is returning to SAs Test lineup for the upcoming three-match series against Australia in Durban.
- The fast bowler adopted a gradual, measured approach to rebuild his body, bowling loads, and red-ball skills rather than rushing his comeback.
- Nortje utilised video analysis and collaborated with Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha to make his action and run-up more sustainable.
- Motivated by SAs 2-0 defeat in Australia during the 2022-23 season, Nortje is eager to make amends on home soil.
Pace bowler Anrich Nortje’s return to the Proteas Test cricket squad has been years in the making, but he says the focus has been less on rushing back and more on rebuilding his body and red-ball skills properly.
Nortje, who is set to feature in SA’s three-Test series against Australia starting in Durban on Friday, admits his return to the longest format has taken longer than he would have liked.
“It’s always been in the plan to be back. It’s taken a bit longer than I was really hoping for,” Nortje said.
“But it's really nice to be back. It’s exciting. It’s lucky to be bowling with the red ball again.”
The 32-year-old has spent considerable time preparing specifically for the demands of Test cricket, gradually increasing his bowling loads while working on his action and trying to rediscover the consistency he had before stepping away from the game.
“I’ve put a lot of focus on trying to execute skills with the red ball, to build loads gradually and in the right way, but also to try to get my overs up and improve from where I left off,” he said.
That process has included plenty of work on his own, with Nortje even recording himself bowling to identify areas where he could improve.
“Since my Warriors and EP days, I’ve been working with [Proteas bowling coach] Piet [Botha], so he’s always been a good reference,” he said.
“I have done quite a bit on my own.
“I’ve never recorded myself as much. But I had the tripod up to record and see where I can improve action-wise, skills-wise.”
The work has centred on making his bowling action more repeatable and sustainable, with Nortje also examining his run-up and the physical demands placed on his body.
“There’s been a few things, and then obviously sending it through to Piet and seeing the checkpoints, seeing if they will check out,” he said.
“And then one or two [other] things, I think, are obviously the way I’m running in. There are a few reasons for it. Some of it is technical, some of it is physical.”
The early signs have been encouraging, with Nortje saying his action has felt good during both net sessions and spells in the middle.
“It’s been feeling good. We had a few sessions out in the middle as well, which also felt good,” he said.
The attraction of Test cricket has always gone beyond the physical challenge.
It is the format which he feels the difficult periods are part of what makes the game rewarding.
“Growing up, it’s a format I wanted to play,” he said.
“When I think about the tough times, the good times, the hard work, it gets me through some sessions as well at home.”
Now he has the opportunity to put that preparation into practice against an Australian side the Proteas know well.
Nortje was part of the Proteas side who suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat to the Aussies in the 2022/2023 season and says that experience has only added to the motivation ahead of the return series.
“I learnt a lot from that series, and I've always said we want to try and rectify that when we get them back home [in SA]."
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