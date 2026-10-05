Pace bowler Anrich Nortje’s return to the Proteas Test cricket squad has been years in the making, but he says the focus has been less on rushing back and more on rebuilding his body and red-ball skills properly.

Nortje, who is set to feature in SA’s three-Test series against Australia starting in Durban on Friday, admits his return to the longest format has taken longer than he would have liked.

“It’s always been in the plan to be back. It’s taken a bit longer than I was really hoping for,” Nortje said.

“But it's really nice to be back. It’s exciting. It’s lucky to be bowling with the red ball again.”

The 32-year-old has spent considerable time preparing specifically for the demands of Test cricket, gradually increasing his bowling loads while working on his action and trying to rediscover the consistency he had before stepping away from the game.

“I’ve put a lot of focus on trying to execute skills with the red ball, to build loads gradually and in the right way, but also to try to get my overs up and improve from where I left off,” he said.

That process has included plenty of work on his own, with Nortje even recording himself bowling to identify areas where he could improve.

“Since my Warriors and EP days, I’ve been working with [Proteas bowling coach] Piet [Botha], so he’s always been a good reference,” he said.

“I have done quite a bit on my own.

“I’ve never recorded myself as much. But I had the tripod up to record and see where I can improve action-wise, skills-wise.”

The work has centred on making his bowling action more repeatable and sustainable, with Nortje also examining his run-up and the physical demands placed on his body.

“There’s been a few things, and then obviously sending it through to Piet and seeing the checkpoints, seeing if they will check out,” he said.