Proteas show Test cricket not ready to die in SA just yet

The compelling Test series between the Proteas and Australia provided evidence that it would be foolish and premature to write an obituary about the demise of the five-day format in SA.

While the traditional longer format of the game is facing stiff competition for eyeballs from the crowd pulling shorter formats of the game, Test cricket's charm remains as enduring as ever.

Because of its scheduling in a congested cricketing international cricket calendar, the recently completed three-Test series between SA and Australia faced major challenges.

The opening games in Durban and Geqberha were poorly attended despite both encounters delivering fascinating duels between bat and ball.

Poor weather conditions in the unseasonable month of October contributed to low turnouts at Kingsmead and St George's Park.

The final Test, which was blessed with much better weather, was well attended at Newlands in Cape Town.

To the delight of the Newlands crowd, the series decider lived up to expectations with the outcome in the balance right up until the final day.

In the end Temba Bavuma's heroic Proteas romped to massive 176-run victory in the decider.

Fortunes ebbed and flowed throughout the contest with Australia needing 288 runs to win on the final day.

The series was scheduled for October because of crowded international cricket calendars and conflicting domestic windows.

SA's prime summer months (December and January) conflict with Australia's own lucrative home summer schedule, as well as the window for SA's SA20 franchise league.

In Durban only 4,108 fans showed up on day one with the total attendance failing to reach 20,000 across five days at a stadium with a capacity to cater for many more fans.

Concerned KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union chief executive Heinrich Strydom said a thorough review into why local fans stayed away would be conducted.

The growth of global franchise leagues like the IPL, SA20, and Big Bash has forced to Test cricket to the outer fringes of a packed programme of matches.

Cricket officials need to find answers on how to avoid swathes of empty seats at future Test matches in SA.

Though the five-day game maybe on life-support in some parts of the world, it is still too early to write its death notice in SA.

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