The Uitenhage Post Office has been without electricity for more than a year because of vandalism and cable theft. Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi visited the facility on Monday after DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal appealed for interventionPicture: Eugene CoetzeeStop stripping our city bareTThe Herald21 OCT 2026, 12:102 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail