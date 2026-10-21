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The Uitenhage Post Office has been without electricity for more than a year because of vandalism and cable theft. Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi visited the facility on Monday after DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal appealed for intervention
The Uitenhage Post Office has been without electricity for more than a year because of vandalism and cable theft. Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi visited the facility on Monday after DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal appealed for interventionPicture: Eugene Coetzee

Stop stripping our city bare

  • The Herald
2 min read
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