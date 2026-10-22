In a country where women and girls too often have to think twice about their safety simply walking to school, going to work or returning home, it is both heartbreaking and inspiring that a 19-year-old from Humansdorp is turning fear into action.

Siyolise Orji’s Safe Sis initiative is more than just a clever technological idea.

It is a reminder that even in the face of a crisis as devastating as gender-based violence, young people can be part of the solution.

Concerned about the dangers facing women and girls in her community, Orji set out to develop an affordable SOS pendant that can alert five trusted contacts, sending them an emergency message and GPS location at the touch of a button.

It is a simple concept with potentially life-changing consequences.

What makes this initiative meaningful is that it recognises the realities faced by vulnerable girls and women.

A cellphone is not always accessible in an emergency, especially if it is taken during an attack.

Equally important is Orji’s determination to make the device affordable.

Safety should not be a luxury reserved for those who can afford expensive technology.

Everyone deserves to feel safer, regardless of their financial circumstances.

The encouraging response from the first testers shows why this project deserves support.

Though the pendant is still being trialled and challenges such as accidental activation need to be addressed, innovation, technical expertise and adequate funding can help overcome these hurdles.

With the right support, Safe Sis could grow beyond a local initiative and potentially reach other communities facing similar challenges.

Of course, no pendant can end violence.

The responsibility for preventing these crimes rests with the perpetrators, while effective policing, justice, education and meaningful social change remain essential.

While the broader fight continues, practical initiatives that may help women obtain assistance in an emergency deserve to be taken seriously.

Orji has identified a problem affecting her community and chosen to do something about it.

Rather than accepting fear as an unavoidable part of everyday life, she is working towards giving girls and women an additional measure of security and reassurance.

Businesses, technology experts, potential sponsors and community organisations should consider how they could help her to take the next step.

At just 19, Orji shows what can happen when concern for others is matched by initiative and determination.