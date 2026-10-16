Robin Williams and Co. returns with its fifth production, bringing one of the most celebrated works in modern theatre to the local stage.

A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, promises an intense and intimate theatrical experience under the expert direction of Robin Williams, a name synonymous with Gqeberha theatre for more than 40 years.

While many audiences may recognise the title from the iconic film starring Marlon Brando, the original play has enjoyed enduring success on both Broadway and the West End, captivating audiences with its unflinching exploration of desire, delusion, class conflict and the fragile boundaries between illusion and reality.

Set against the sultry backdrop of post-war New Orleans, the story follows Blanche DuBois, a faded Southern belle seeking refuge with her sister, Stella.

But Blanche’s arrival unsettles the household, bringing her into conflict with Stella’s magnetic yet brutal husband, Stanley Kowalski.

As tensions escalate and secrets emerge, Stella finds herself caught between the sister she loves and the husband she desires, while Stanley’s sensitive friend, Mitch, offers Blanche a fleeting hope of tenderness and redemption.

Leading the cast are Francois Theron Malan, best known as the lead singer of Franky and the Misfits, and his title role in last year’s The Rainmaker; Vanessa Grebe and Bennie Gerber, both accomplished performers with notable roles in productions including Annie, Matilda and The Rainmaker; and Charlize Visser, a welcome addition to the company, whose credits include numerous pantomimes and revues, most recently playing Rizzo in Grease.

They are joined by Kerry Lee Allen, Jonathan Minne, Zaheer Gaida, Dieter Vogts and Karin Shaw.

With lighting design by David Limbert and an original soundtrack by Gerber, this production brings Williams’ searing Southern Gothic drama to life in a powerful and immersive theatrical experience.

A Streetcar Named Desire deals with mature and potentially distressing subject matter and carries a 16 age restriction. Audiences are advised to exercise discretion.

The show runs from October 21 to October 31 at Isithatha Theatre in Walmer.

Tickets cost R160 via Webtickets or Pick n Pay kiosks.