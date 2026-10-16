A VINE TIME | A rainbow after the storm – Laborie Cap Classique crowned Veritas 2026 champion

For KWV senior winemaker Kobus van der Merwe, the wine represents triumph over the adversity of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions of 2020 that impacted on harvests and winemaking.

“The 2020 Blanc de Blancs was made during Covid, so there is something quite special about seeing something so beautiful emerge from such a challenging time," he said. "I am incredibly proud of this wine.

“It is rare to encounter a wine with this level of consistency and such an extraordinary award-winning pedigree, even over an entire winemaking career.”

Making Cap Classique at this level of quality is all about precision, says Van der Merwe.

“Timing is everything with Cap Classique. We don't simply harvest a vineyard from one end to the other.

"Our team walks the vineyards, tastes the grapes and assesses each block individually. Sometimes we identify just ten rows that have exactly the character we're looking for.

“From there, the decisions become even more precise.

"Which grapes will benefit from a little barrel maturation? Which should be picked earlier to preserve the freshness and tension we need in the base wine?

"There are so many variables, and every decision influences the final result. I believe it is in that fine-tuning, in the smallest details, that we get closest to perfection.

“Every stage matters, and a decision made at any one point can have an enormous impact years later. Today, that patience has been rewarded.”

At about R190 and widely available in retail, now is the time to stock up for the festive season!

KWV’s collection of Veritas double golds also includes Roodeberg Reserve 2023, The Mentors Perold 2023, and Classic Collection Cape Tawny fortified wine, along with eight double golds in the museum class for older wines.

Underscoring their title of the world’s most awarded brandies, KWV 15 Year Old and KWV XO Brandy also claimed double golds.

Other top Veritas performers included Spier with eight double golds and 12 golds, while Flagstone, with four each of double gold and gold was the top achiever in the category for wineries entering 10 wines or less.

Veritas is SA’s oldest wine competition, a non-profit operation (unlike most other competitions) run “by the industry, for the industry”, with wines judged over five days of blind-tasting by more than 80 local and international judges.

All of the Veritas medallists, from the Vertex winner and double golds through to bronze winners, can be bought online on VinoVeritas by CTP at https://vinoveritasbyctp.co.za/ for delivery by Getwine.

Good news for Bay wine lovers is that we will have the chance to taste some of the double gold and gold Veritas award-winning wines with Cape Wine Master Bennie Howard next month.

This is an annual treat not to be missed.

Howard selects a line-up of about 18 of the top wines, along with a brandy and a dessert wine or two, and presents them in his entertaining and informative style.

Some of the big-name winners like KWV and Spier will be there, but he also always chooses some hidden gems from lesser-known wineries and makes sure the line-up reflects some of the latest trends in winemaking and regions.

The sit-down, guided tasting takes place at the Garden Court Kings Beach on November 16, starting at 6pm, with snacks and some additional tastes afterwards. Tickets are R250 – book with Jacques van der Merwe on 083-406-3354.