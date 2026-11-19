Chippa United midfielder Harold Majadibodu believes improving the team's home record will be crucial if the Gqeberha soccer side are to achieve their ambition of finishing in the top eight of the Betway Premiership this season.

The 31-year-old from Limpopo said the Chilli Boys could not afford to continue dropping points at home.

This as they look to build on their improved start to the campaign and avoid finding themselves in the difficult position they experienced last season.

Chippa will have an opportunity to address that concern when they host Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 28 (3pm).

Brandon Truter's troops have already suffered two league defeats this season, against Orlando Pirates and Kruger United, with both results coming in home fixtures.

“It's worrying that we don't seem to win a lot of games at home," Majadibodu said.

"If you check, both games that we lost this season are home games.

"We lost against Pirates, even though we were playing in Durban, and Kruger came here and were able to get a win over us.

“But I can't really complain much because when you look at where we were last season, we are in a much better position. That shouldn't go to our heads, though."

The midfielder, who has previously played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Mthatha Bucks, University of Pretoria and Richards Bay, believes their recent 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC has given the squad renewed confidence ahead of their encounter against Amakhosi.

“Our preparations for Chiefs have been going very well," he said.

"Coming from the win against Stellenbosch is a confidence booster because, if you look at last season this time, we were already lingering at the bottom of the table.

“This season we've had a much, much better start, but it's just a matter of us being able to keep the consistency.

“It's a big game for us. You must remember last season we did well against them.

"We won once and drew when they came here. Surely, when they come now, they want to get revenge.

“We should also be ready and tell ourselves that it's still possible that we can get another win."

The midfielder expects a physical encounter, with the Glamour Boys having the advantage of playing in Sunday's Carling Knockout Cup semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns before the meeting, while Chippa will have gone three weeks without competitive action.

However, he said the technical team had been working hard to keep the players physically prepared through a combination of gym sessions and field training.

“It's going to be a very physical game. They will have a bit of an advantage because they are playing this weekend, while when we play them, it will be three weeks without a game.

“But with our preparations, we've been working very hard, combining both gym sessions and field sessions so that we can be prepared,” he said.

Majadibodu has also enjoyed considerable growth since joining Chippa.

After initially struggling for game time following his arrival last season, he worked his way into the team and went on to make 20 appearances.

He has already featured nine times in this season's campaign.

Majadibodu said his time at the Gqeberha club had helped him develop both as a player and in confidence.