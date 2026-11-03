Making the step from the ABC Motsepe League to the Betway Premiership is no small achievement, but for Chippa United midfielder Obakhe Tshaya, it is an opportunity he is determined to make count.

After catching the eye with his performances for Hope FC at the 2026 ABC Motsepe League National Playoffs, Tshaya earned his move to the Chilli Boys at the start of the season.

Originally from Mthatha, the chance to represent a club with strong Eastern Cape roots makes his move even more special.

The 23-year-old midfielder describes the opportunity to play top-flight football as a dream come true, particularly after working his way through the lower divisions.

“It feels like a dream come true because everyone who grew up in Mthatha has this vision of playing top-flight football," Tshaya said.

"Having this opportunity to play at the highest level, in a bigger market, feels like a privilege.

"Having played in the first division, this is a big opportunity for me."

The former Cape Town Spurs player said joining Chippa was something he had wanted, seeing the move as an important step in his football career and an opportunity to test himself at a higher level.

However, he understands that making the move to a Premiership club is only the beginning.

His immediate ambition is to settle into the team, continue improving, and work towards earning more playing opportunities.

“My main focus is to improve myself so I can get into the team and maybe play a few games.

"I want to work hard, keep improving, and make sure that when I get an opportunity, I am ready to take it."

With the season still progressing, Tshaya believes there is enough time to develop and establish himself.

He remains focused on making the most of his time at the club and contributing whenever he gets the opportunity.

Beyond football, the midfielder also has academic ambitions he hopes to return to in the future.

He revealed that he was studying biomedical science through the University of SA but had put his studies on hold as he pursued his football career.

Although completing his qualification remains one of his goals, he wants to give football his full attention for now and establish himself at Chippa United.

“It is something I would still like to pursue.

"I believe it is never too late, but for now I want to focus on football and establish myself in the team.

"Once I have achieved what I want in football this season, I can look at continuing my studies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Gqeberha-based side gave themselves a timely confidence boost with an important 2-0 away victory over Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium last Saturday.

The result was particularly important for the Chilli Boys after their disappointing 4-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout Cup and a subsequent league loss to Kruger United.

Goals from Harold Majadibodu and Imraan Jones secured all three points against Stellenbosch and gave Brandon Truter's side a positive response.

The victory lifted Chippa to seventh position on the Betway Premiership log with 11 points from nine matches, one point ahead of Stellenbosch.

With the team now in a break from league action, Chippa will have an opportunity to regroup and build on the Stellenbosch result before facing Kaizer Chiefs in their next scheduled fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 28.