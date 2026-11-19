SummaryOpen the quick read
- Clinton Larsen takes charge of his first match as Highbury FC head coach against University of Pretoria.
- Larsen succeeded Vusumuzi Vilakazi after Highbury parted ways with their former coach following poor results.
- The Gqeberha outfit currently sit eighth on the championship table with 15 points from 10 matches.
- Highbury are looking to rebound swiftly after suffering a 3-1 defeat to North-West University.
- Larsen has stated he aims to build on the existing foundation rather than overhaul the squad completely.