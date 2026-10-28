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Highbury FC aim to make home turf a fortress against Leicesterford City

Weekend action also features heavyweight showdown between leaders Magesi and Cape Town City

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Highbury FC face Leicesterford City FC at Nelson Mandela University Stadium on Sunday at 1.30pm.
  • Coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi aims to push Highbury toward promotion contention following a 1-1 away draw with Casric Stars.
  • Leicesterford City sit tenth in the standings and hope to rebound from a 3-0 defeat against Lerumo Lions.
  • Unbeaten league leaders Magesi FC clash with second-placed Cape Town City FC in a crucial top-of-the-table match.
  • The Motsepe Foundation Championship weekend schedule includes key fixtures such as Hungry Lions against Upington City and Lerumo Lions taking on University of Pretoria.
Highbury’s Unathi Funani runs at Magesi players Seun Ledwaba, left, and Thabang Ramolomo during a previous encounter at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium
Highbury’s Unathi Funani runs at Magesi players Seun Ledwaba, left, and Thabang Ramolomo during a previous encounter at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium Picture: Fredlin Adriaan

Highbury FC are eager to turn their home turf into a fortress as they welcome Leicesterford City FC to the Nelson Mandela University Stadium on Sunday (1.30pm).

The Gqeberha side go into the encounter in eighth position on the Motsepe Foundation Championship log, with 12 points from eight matches.

They are eight points behind log leaders Magesi FC and will be eager to close the gap on the teams above them.

In their last match, Highbury battled to a 1-1 draw against Casric Stars, snatching a valuable point on the road.

Coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has made no secret of his ambition to guide the club towards promotion, but the team will need to maintain consistency if they are to remain in contention as the season progresses.

In their last home fixture, the Yellow Nation suffered a 2-1 defeat to Lerumo Lions, a setback that highlighted the importance of taking their chances.

On Sunday, Highbury will have a chance to show they can bounce back.

Leicesterford are 10th on the log with 10 points from eight matches.

They too will be looking to right the ship after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Lerumo Lions in their previous league fixture.

The visitors have notched up three wins, one draw and four defeats and will be determined to improve their record.

Meanwhile, log-leaders Magesi will face Cape Town City FC in a top-of-the-log battle.

Magesi have collected 20 points from eight matches and remain unbeaten, while Cape Town City are second with 17 points.

City will head into the fixture beaming with confidence after their 2-1 victory over Orbit College, while Magesi secured a 2-1 win against Gomora United.

Hungry Lions FC, who are fourth with 15 points, will host Upington City on Saturday.

Hungry Lions roared to a 1-0 victory over Venda FC in their previous match, while Upington City beat Midlands Wanderers by the same scoreline.

Lerumo Lions, fifth with 14 points, will take on the University of Pretoria, who have eight points.

Lerumo will be encouraged by their 3-0 victory over Leicesterford, while the University of Pretoria will be eager to recover from a 2-1 defeat to North West University.

Hope FC, also on 14 points, travel to face Gomora United on Saturday.

Hope claimed a 1-0 victory over The Bees in their previous match, while Gomora went down 2-1 to Magesi.

The Bees will host Midlands Wanderers, with both sides looking to improve their league positions.

The Bees are on three points after eight matches, while Midlands have eight points.

Friday's programme sees Casric Stars face North West University, while Orbit College take on Venda FC.

Real Native drew 1-1 with Highbury in their last outing, while NWU beat the University of Pretoria 2-1.

Orbit College lost 2-1 to Cape Town City, while Venda suffered a 1-0 defeat to Hungry Lions.

The Herald


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