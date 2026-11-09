Highbury FC suffer first away loss of season against NWUGqeberha outfit stumble to 3-1 defeat in PotchefstroomVuyokazi Nkanjeni9 NOV 2026, 09:222 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related NewsSOCCER6 NOV 2026Premium Daniels targets promotion push as confident Highbury face NWU FC testVuyokazi Nkanjeni2 NOV 2026Super sub Boji seals comeback win for HighburyVuyokazi NkanjeniFOOTBALL3 NOV 2026Highbury midfielder Katua backs club unity in push for automatic promotionVuyokazi NkanjeniFOOTBALL29 OCT 2026No penalty practice for Fleetwood hero Haughey before he downs ArsenalAFP29 OCT 2026Odegaard urges Arsenal to move on after Fleetwood upsetAFPSOCCER28 OCT 2026Highbury FC aim to make home turf a fortress against Leicesterford CityVuyokazi Nkanjeni