Highbury FC captain Siyabonga Dubula has urged his teammates to sharpen their finishing touches after enduring a tough 2-1 loss to the Lerumo Lions at the Nelson Mandela University Madibaz Stadium on Friday.

Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities and enjoying periods of dominance, Highbury were left empty-handed, with their inability to convert chances proving costly.

This was the team's second defeat of the season.

Highbury have now dropped to seventh place on the log with 11 points from seven matches.

Dubula admitted the result was difficult to accept, especially given the team's performance and belief they could win on home soil.

“We are very disappointed to lose at home, especially considering how well we played," Dubula said.

"We were dominant throughout the game and created so many chances, particularly in the first half, but failed to convert them into goals."

The Highbury skipper acknowledged the defeat was tough to swallow, but insisted their attention had already shifted towards bouncing back in their next fixture.

The Yellow Nation will play Casric Stars away on Friday (3.30pm).

With the team looking to put the disappointment behind them, Dubula says the focus during the coming week will be on improving their composure in front of goal and making the most of the opportunities they create.

“We are working very hard to rectify that. Whenever we create chances, we need to make sure we convert them into goals,” he said.

Despite the setback, Dubula remains optimistic about Highbury's prospects away from home, pointing to their performances on the road this season as evidence that they have what it takes to respond.

Victories against Upington City and the Bees in Mpumalanga have given the team confidence that they can overcome difficult opponents and environments.

The 31-year-old central midfielder believes Highbury can draw on those performances as they prepare for their next assignment, though he acknowledges that securing maximum points will require hard work and determination.

“We have not lost away from home this season, and we want to keep it that way.

"We have won games in difficult environments, so it is possible for us to win our next match as well.

“We know it will not be easy, but we are going to fight as players to make sure we win and get back to winning ways.

"Our focus is now on the next game, and we want to give our best and secure all three points,” Dubula said.



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