“For us it’s very important to stop this run of losses and make the country proud," Stick said.

"In South Africa, the way the Springboks play, when we win or lose, it sets the mood for the week for the country.

"After the Ireland game, we had harsh chats and good chats with the players. We’re trying to get back to where we were. It’s very important for us to turn this around.

“If you go back to the 2023 World Cup, we won games by one point. Now the roles are reversed.

“If you asked us at the start of the year, obviously we’d say we want to be in the final.”

Loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka, who is in line to make his Test debut in the biggest match in his career, described it as “an opportunity of a lifetime”.

“Not many people get to be in a position to make their Test debut in a final, so I want to grab this chance with both hands and play to the best of my ability," he said.

"I’m really excited to get out there and represent my country. It’s a true honour and privilege.”

“The whole squad is really excited to play another Test.

"It’s a final and all week we’ve been building that excitement to get out there and show who we are, and what we’ve been working on.”

Bok lock Salmaan Moerat is itching to get onto the field for one of the biggest games of his career.

He is is set for his first Test of 2026 after back spasms in the warm-up ruled him out of the win over Italy three weeks ago.

“I’m very excited for the game,” said.

“Unfortunately, I was unable to play the first game against Italy, which was very disappointing, so I’m really grateful for this opportunity.”

“At the end of the day, those guys ( Ruan Nortjé and Eben Etzebeth) have their strengths, and likewise, I’ve got my strengths.

“It’s an opportunity, and the definition of an opportunity is that you actually have to take it.

“Having said that, I know my strengths, and I’ll try to stick to those and contribute to the team, know my job and execute it.

"I think that’s what the team expects from me.”

“Sometimes you get the rub of the green and sometimes you don’t with injuries.

"It sounds like a cliché, but it’s about how you get up, take the opportunity that presents itself this weekend with both hands and try to capitalise on it.

“It’s about focusing on what’s currently on the doorstep, and that’s this weekend.

“I’ve gotten to know some of the French players from my time playing in France for La Rochelle.

"The way they see the game on that side of the world. It’s been quite eye-opening.

“We all know the style of rugby the French want to play. They love a fast game, are very set-piece orientated, have mobile forwards and love to keep the ball alive."

Finals weekend fixtures:

Friday: 6.40pm: Fiji v Italy, 10.10pm: Ireland v Australia

Saturday: 3.10pm Wales v Japan, 6.40pm: England v New Zealand

Sunday: 3.10pm: Scotland v Argentina, 6.40pm: South Africa v France