“Our team draws incredible strength from its supporters and after two tough weekends in Paris and Dublin, we would love to see Twickenham awash in green and providing that extra lift.

“The margins against Ireland and France have been incredibly small, and the players genuinely feel the energy and support that South Africans bring wherever they play in the world.”

The title decider forms part of a six-match Finals Weekend designed to determine the inaugural Nations Championship winners, while also deciding the overall Northern Hemisphere versus Southern Hemisphere standings.

Finals day gets under way with Scotland and Argentina, who both finished fourth in their respective pools, meeting at 3.10pm before attention turns to the eagerly anticipated clash between the Springboks and Les Bleus.

Alexander said the Springboks had already enjoyed a memorable season and were now within touching distance of adding another major title.

“It has been an outstanding year for the Springboks,” he said.

“They launched their Nations Championship campaign in style at home in July and went on to claim the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry title against New Zealand.

“Now there is one final challenge remaining.

"The team needs every South African voice that can make its way to Allianz Stadium on Sunday to help drive them over the line and support their bid to make history."

Bok captain Siya Kolisi said he was excited to lead his side into the inaugural Nations Championship final.

"I think it's great to finally get the two best teams from the two hemispheres playing against each other," Kolisi said.

"It is amazing. It gives a different feeling because you know you're fighting for something.

"In our last game against Ireland, we didn't do a lot of the things we normally do well.

"Ireland put us under a lot of pressure. Even in the scrum, we normally get dominance, but we didn't.

"There's a lot that we have to do as a group to get better in the final."

Friday's opening double-header featuring Italy v Fiji and Ireland v Australia, however, is set to be played out in front of a crowd under half of Twickenham's 82,000 capacity.

This is a consequence in part of fans not knowing the exact match schedule until last weekend.

Ticket sales for Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be far stronger, with England's Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney saying before the start of the November programme: "This is the first time we've done this.

"A lot of fans are waiting to figure out who is playing who and when."