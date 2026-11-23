Gqeberha’s Sienna Gous is living a dream as she prepares to represent SA at the Lifesaving World Championships for the first time, with the added advantage of competing on the familiar sands of Kings Beach.

The 16-year-old Collegiate Girls’ High School pupil, who is in grade 10, has been involved in lifesaving from a very young age and is a member of Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving Club.

Although she has previously represented SA at the Rescue Challenge in New Zealand as a U15 competitor, the World Championships mark a special milestone in her young career.

“Making this team to compete in the Worlds is a big achievement for me because this is what I have been dreaming about since a very young age,” she said.

“I was really excited when I got the news, but initially I was also quite shocked.

"It means a lot to represent SA and I really hope that I can make more championships in the future.”

Gous said the opportunity to measure herself against the best international competitors was one of the aspects she was looking forward to most.

“What excites me the most is racing against the best from other countries, meeting people and making friends from different countries, and seeing where I am compared to them.”

Her selection followed a strong performance at the national championships, but the preparation for the global event has been demanding.

“I have been training the whole year. I am also a swimmer, so I have been training and competing in galas, but lifesaving has been my main focus this year.

“I haven’t really taken a break and I train every single day.

"I have about 14 or 15 sessions a week, mainly swimming, and there is still school to fit in.

"It has been tough, but I have had friends and family supporting me, which is really cool.”

With the international competition running over several days before the inter-club championships, Gous believes one of her biggest challenges will be maintaining her energy and staying healthy throughout the lengthy programme.

“My biggest challenge will be seeing how long I can go for.

"It is a long time to keep going, so I need to keep my body fuelled and make sure I don’t get sick.”

However, competing in Gqeberha gives her a valuable home-ground advantage.

“Kings Beach is a big advantage because I obviously live in PE.

"I have been competing on this beach since I was under-nine, so I know the conditions and the sand very well.

“That is a good thing for me.”

Gous’ passion for lifesaving was inspired by her parents, who have been involved in the sport for many years.

“I kind of grew up on the beach and grew up with lifesaving.

"I watched my parents doing it and, when I was four or five, I used to watch the big championships and get really inspired.”

As a youngster, she enjoyed taking part in all the disciplines, from beach flags and running events to the surf-based challenges.

"While her focus has shifted away from running, her enthusiasm for the sport remains strong.

Her international experience already includes the Junior World Championships in Italy in September 2024, the Africa Zone 4 Championships in December 2024, the African Open Water Championships in Kenya in October 2025 and, more recently, the African Championships in Mauritius.

Two performances stand out as career highlights.

Being selected for the South African team to compete in New Zealand as a 15-year-old junior was a particularly special experience.

“It was amazing because most of the girls in the team, and the girls I was competing against, were much older than me.”

Another memorable achievement was winning the open surf-swim at this year’s DHL Lifesaving SA interprovincial championships in Durban.

“I managed to catch a wave at a crucial stage and that brought me the win. It was a major highlight.”

Gous’ favourite discipline is swimming, and she will also compete in the ironwoman and oceanwoman events, which combine swimming, board and ski.

With her father coaching her in lifesaving, paddling and Malibu board, she has a strong support structure behind her as she takes the next step in her sporting journey.

For the young Gqeberha athlete, the World Championships represent both the fulfilment of a childhood ambition and an opportunity to discover just how far her talent can take her.

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