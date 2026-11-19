Lifesaving South Africa’s senior lifesaving team will be aiming for a top-five overall finish at the upcoming Lifesaving World Championships, while the youth squad have set their sights on a place among the top three as the country prepares to compete against the world’s best on home soil.

Head coach Dean Marais believes the combination of experienced international campaigners and emerging young talent gives the South African teams a strong platform from which to challenge the traditional powerhouses, Australia and New Zealand.

The event takes place in Gqeberha from November 29 to December 13 and will see thousands of competitors and officials travelling to the Eastern Cape for this global showdown.

The youth squad, in particular, have considerable potential, with current world champion Eve Abrahams leading the charge.

Fresh from winning a world surf ski title, Sam Mocke will also be looking to underline his credentials as one of the leading junior lifesaving athletes in the world, while talented swimmer Sienna Gous is eager to make her mark on the international stage.

"Our South African youth teams are incredibly strong, and I believe they can give Australia and New Zealand a good push across all the events," Marais said.

"Eve brings valuable experience as our current junior world champion, while Sam has an opportunity to show that he is one of the best junior lifesaving athletes on the planet.

“Sienna Gouws is an incredible swimmer who wants to make her mark on the world stage.

"Our team events are also going to be very strong, and I believe this is where our junior athletes will really come into their own. I'm looking forward to seeing all the juniors step up and make their mark."

The senior squad also has an exciting blend of youth and experience.

Women's captain Nicola Harcus and current world surf ski champion Matt Coetzer may still be young, but both have already gained valuable international experience.

They will be supported by husband-and-wife combination Hayden and Sasha Hemmens, whose international careers at senior level date back to 2018.

Marais believes this mix will be one of the team's strengths, with the younger athletes able to draw on the knowledge of those who have competed at the highest level.

"The experience of our senior athletes is vital. The lessons they have learnt from previous championships and races are important knowledge to pass on to the younger competitors," he said.

"Representing your country on the biggest stage in our sport is daunting enough, but doing so on home soil can bring its own pressures. Our more experienced athletes play a massive role in providing guidance and reassurance.

"We work hard to create an environment where athletes can share their knowledge and experience across the teams."

With the championships approaching, managing the physical and mental demands of preparation has become a key priority for the coaching and management staff.

Many athletes are balancing the final stages of intensive training with school and university examinations, making it important to maintain a careful balance between competition preparation and their academic responsibilities.

Marais said daily training logs and regular team meetings were helping the management team monitor progress, maintain motivation and identify athletes who might need additional support.

"Staying healthy and looking after the athletes' mental wellbeing are our biggest challenges at this stage," he explained.

"Juggling the pressure of competition preparation with school or university examinations is a delicate balancing act.

"Our daily training logs and weekly team meetings play a massive role in keeping motivation high while also recognising when an athlete might need more personal assistance.

"We have scheduled sessions with a sports psychologist, both as a team and individually, so that athletes have the opportunity to discuss any concerns."

In terms of competitive ambitions, the senior team are targeting a top-five overall finish, combining the pool and surf disciplines, as well as a top-three position in the surf competition.

The juniors have set even higher overall expectations, aiming for a top-three finish across both disciplines and a top-two placing in the surf events.

Although the team are hopeful of collecting a healthy medal tally, Marais stressed that overall team performance remained the priority.

He is particularly optimistic about South Africa's prospects in the swimming, surf ski and beach flags events.

The team also have their sights set on two of the programme's showcase events, the Oceanman and Oceanwoman relay competitions.

Beyond the results, however, Marais believes the championships offer an important opportunity to raise awareness of lifesaving and the country's ongoing water safety challenges.

The South African athletes, coaches and managers are all qualified lifeguards, many of whom regularly perform voluntary beach and pool duty during weekends and public holidays. Their involvement in the sport therefore extends well beyond international competition.

"South Africa has a serious water safety challenge, and as a team of qualified lifeguards who spend time on our beaches and pools, we understand the reality of the situation,” Marais said. “Our purpose should reflect that understanding.

"Raising the profile of our sport should also shine a spotlight on the number of drownings in South Africa, while highlighting the efforts our athletes make towards changing those statistics.

"Faster athletes mean a greater ability to reach people in trouble in a real-life rescue situation. That is ultimately what lifesaving is about."

For Marais and his squad, the championships will therefore represent much more than an opportunity to compete for medals.

They will also provide a platform to showcase Lifesaving South Africa and the importance of lifesaving, celebrate the dedication of the country's athletes and inspire a new generation to become involved in a sport that can ultimately save lives.

The SA teams are:

Open

Male: Joshua Fenn (East London, captain), Hayden Hemmens (Umhlanga Rocks), Javin Presence (Milnerton), Matthew Coetzer (Fish Hoek), Samuel Booysen (Clifton), Tyne van Achterbergh (Clifton).

Female: Nicola Harcus (Fish Hoek, captain), Georgia Singe (Fish Hoek), Keira van Heerden (Clifton), Sasha Lee Hemmens (Umhlanga Rocks), Savannah Voigt (Clifton), Zoe Beresford (Clifton).

Youth

Male: Quewin Pieterse (Southern Cross, captain), Jack Allott (Clifton), Jarryd Cole (Fish Hoek), Johan Moolman (Kings Beach), Nicholas Pretorius (Kings Beach), Samuel Mocke (Fish Hoek)

Female: Eve Abrahams (Fish Hoek, captain), Alayah Krogscheepers (Fish Hoek), Daniella Harcus (Fish Hoek), Kendra Begley (Kings Beach), Shaylee Powell (Fish Hoek), Sienna Gous (Summerstrand).

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