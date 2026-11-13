Warriors ready to embrace finals day pressure, says StubbsCaptain feels victories over Eastern Storm and Titans have provided different challengesAAmir Chetty13 NOV 2026, 06:133 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related NewsCRICKET10 NOV 2026PremiumWarriors focused on next test, says StubbsAmir ChettyCRICKET9 NOV 2026PremiumWarriors complete top-four mission after win over StormAmir ChettyCRICKET1 NOV 2026De Villiers wants Warriors to build better partnershipsCRICKET1 NOV 2026Warriors seal Super 8 win over Western ProvinceAmir ChettyCRICKET30 OCT 2026PremiumWarriors primed for tougher mental and competitive Pro20 Cup examinationAmir Chetty