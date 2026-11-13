Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe

Bay Premier League cricket race gathers pace

The NMBCA Premier League continues this weekend, with T20 leaders PECC and Despatch looking to strengthen their positions while the 50-over competition enters its second round.

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Hollywoodbets PECC top T20 Group C with 19 points and face second-placed Gamrose CC in Sunday's 50-over rematch at St George’s B.
  • Gelvandale CC launched their 50-over campaign with an unbeaten 10-wicket thrashing of Heatherbank CC, alongside leading T20 Group B with 10 points.
  • Despatch CC lead T20 Group A on 15 points after also securing a tight one-wicket bonus-point win over Gamrose CC in the 50-over opener.
  • The 50-over match between Madibaz 1st XI and United Brothers CC originally set for Sunday at NMU A has been postponed.
The NMBCA Premier League continues this weekend, with PECC and Gamrose meeting again after their T20 clash last Saturday — this time in the Premier 50-over competition. Here, Gamrose batter Bennie Ruiters plays a shot
The NMBCA Premier League continues this weekend, with PECC and Gamrose meeting again after their T20 clash last Saturday — this time in the Premier 50-over competition. Here, Gamrose batter Bennie Ruiters plays a shot Picture: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

The Nelson Mandela Bay Cricket Association Premier League enters another busy weekend with the Premier T20 group stages continuing alongside the early rounds of the new Premier 50-over competition.

Hollywoodbets PECC are setting the pace in the T20 Group C standings after beating Gamrose CC by four wickets at St George’s B last Saturday.

PECC chased down Gamrose’s 128/7 in 18.2 overs to reach 129/6, with Jordan Collier finishing unbeaten on 32 off 14 balls.

The result moved PECC to 19 points from four wins, with Gamrose second on 14 points.

The two sides will meet again on Sunday, but this time in the Premier 50-over competition.

Gamrose travel to St George’s B for a 10am clash with PECC, giving them an immediate opportunity to respond after last weekend’s T20 defeat.

The 50-over competition began last Sunday with contrasting results.

Gelvandale CC made an emphatic start, beating Heatherbank CC by 10 wickets with a bonus point at Gelvandale Oval.

Heatherbank were bowled out for 149 before Gelvandale raced to 150/0 in 21.3 overs, with Daveric Petersen unbeaten on 79 and Romario Baartman 54 not out.

Gelvandale now return to action on Saturday when they host Madibaz 2nd XI, while BT United CC face Heatherbank CC at Heatherbank Oval in the other 50-over fixture.

Despatch CC also opened their 50-over campaign with a bonus-point victory, edging Gamrose by one wicket after bowling them out for 63.

Despatch reached 65/9 in 25.1 overs and will look to build on that result as the competition develops.

In the T20 Group A standings, Despatch lead on 15 points, followed by Old Grey CC on seven and Madibaz 1st XI on five.

Group B is led by Gelvandale on 10 points, with Northern Cavaliers CC second on eight.

Both teams are in action on Sunday, with Gelvandale hosting Madibaz 2nd XI in the morning before Northern Cavaliers meet the same opponents at 2pm.

Old Grey host Madibaz 1st XI on Saturday morning, before Helenvale United CC face Madibaz 1st XI at the same venue in the afternoon.

The scheduled Premier 50-over meeting between Madibaz 1st XI and United Brothers CC at NMU A on Sunday has been postponed, with a new date and time still to be confirmed.

With both formats now running alongside each other, the weekend offers another opportunity for teams to strengthen their positions in the T20 standings while establishing themselves in the new 50-over competition.

Fixtures

PREMIER 50-OVER

Saturday November 14
10am — BT United CC v Heatherbank CC — Heatherbank Oval
10am — Gelvandale CC v Madibaz 2nd XI — Gelvandale Oval

Sunday November 15
10am — Gamrose CC v Hollywoodbets PECC — St George’s B
Postponed— Madibaz 1st XI v United Brothers CC — NMU A — new date/time TBA

PREMIER T20

Saturday November 14
10am — Old Grey CC v Madibaz 1st XI — Old Grey
2pm — Helenvale United CC v Madibaz 1st XI — Old Grey

Sunday November 15
10am — Gelvandale CC v Madibaz 2nd XI — Gelvandale Oval
2pm — Northern Cavaliers CC v Madibaz 2nd XI — Gelvandale Oval


In Related News
Premier League action moves into the 50-over competition this weekend as the T20 group stage continues. Pictured is Mishlali Sodladla from Old Grey CC in action.  
CRICKET
Premium

Premier 50-over action begins

  • Amir Chetty
Despatch Cricket Club batter Dylan Thompson, who would later retire hurt, in action in an NMBCA clash against Old Grey Cricket Club at the Despatch Oval on Saturday
CRICKET
Premium

Despatch beat Old Grey, Cavaliers claim weekend double

Despatch Cricket Club wicketkeeper Michael Taylor reacts quickly to run out Heatherbank CC batter Sinalo Labise during the NMBCA Premier League T20 competition on Saturday
CRICKET

Gamrose finish weekend in style with double

  • Amir Chetty