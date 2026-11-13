The Nelson Mandela Bay Cricket Association Premier League enters another busy weekend with the Premier T20 group stages continuing alongside the early rounds of the new Premier 50-over competition.

Hollywoodbets PECC are setting the pace in the T20 Group C standings after beating Gamrose CC by four wickets at St George’s B last Saturday.

PECC chased down Gamrose’s 128/7 in 18.2 overs to reach 129/6, with Jordan Collier finishing unbeaten on 32 off 14 balls.

The result moved PECC to 19 points from four wins, with Gamrose second on 14 points.

The two sides will meet again on Sunday, but this time in the Premier 50-over competition.

Gamrose travel to St George’s B for a 10am clash with PECC, giving them an immediate opportunity to respond after last weekend’s T20 defeat.

The 50-over competition began last Sunday with contrasting results.

Gelvandale CC made an emphatic start, beating Heatherbank CC by 10 wickets with a bonus point at Gelvandale Oval.

Heatherbank were bowled out for 149 before Gelvandale raced to 150/0 in 21.3 overs, with Daveric Petersen unbeaten on 79 and Romario Baartman 54 not out.

Gelvandale now return to action on Saturday when they host Madibaz 2nd XI, while BT United CC face Heatherbank CC at Heatherbank Oval in the other 50-over fixture.

Despatch CC also opened their 50-over campaign with a bonus-point victory, edging Gamrose by one wicket after bowling them out for 63.

Despatch reached 65/9 in 25.1 overs and will look to build on that result as the competition develops.

In the T20 Group A standings, Despatch lead on 15 points, followed by Old Grey CC on seven and Madibaz 1st XI on five.

Group B is led by Gelvandale on 10 points, with Northern Cavaliers CC second on eight.

Both teams are in action on Sunday, with Gelvandale hosting Madibaz 2nd XI in the morning before Northern Cavaliers meet the same opponents at 2pm.

Old Grey host Madibaz 1st XI on Saturday morning, before Helenvale United CC face Madibaz 1st XI at the same venue in the afternoon.

The scheduled Premier 50-over meeting between Madibaz 1st XI and United Brothers CC at NMU A on Sunday has been postponed, with a new date and time still to be confirmed.

With both formats now running alongside each other, the weekend offers another opportunity for teams to strengthen their positions in the T20 standings while establishing themselves in the new 50-over competition.

Fixtures

PREMIER 50-OVER

Saturday November 14

10am — BT United CC v Heatherbank CC — Heatherbank Oval

10am — Gelvandale CC v Madibaz 2nd XI — Gelvandale Oval

Sunday November 15

10am — Gamrose CC v Hollywoodbets PECC — St George’s B

Postponed— Madibaz 1st XI v United Brothers CC — NMU A — new date/time TBA

PREMIER T20

Saturday November 14

10am — Old Grey CC v Madibaz 1st XI — Old Grey

2pm — Helenvale United CC v Madibaz 1st XI — Old Grey

Sunday November 15

10am — Gelvandale CC v Madibaz 2nd XI — Gelvandale Oval

2pm — Northern Cavaliers CC v Madibaz 2nd XI — Gelvandale Oval