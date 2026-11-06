Premier 50-over action beginsShift to one-day cricket brings tactical test for local premier clubsAAmir Chetty6 NOV 2026, 09:203 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related NewsCRICKET1 NOV 2026PremiumDespatch beat Old Grey, Cavaliers claim weekend doubleCRICKET25 OCT 2026Gamrose finish weekend in style with doubleAmir ChettyCRICKET4 OCT 2026Old Grey dominate regional 50-over playoff in KuGompo CityAmir Chetty