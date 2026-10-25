Gamrose CC produced the weekend’s standout performance in the NMBCA Premier League, following a narrow five-wicket win on Saturday with a commanding 108-run bonus-point victory over Motherwell CC on Sunday.

Gamrose first survived a remarkable low-scoring encounter with BT United, who were bowled out for just 55 in 17.2 overs.

Gamrose also struggled in reply but eventually reached 56/5 in 16 overs, with Riaan Vockerodt unbeaten on 31 to secure the points.

They were a different proposition against Motherwell, however, piling up 193/3 in their 20 overs at St George’s Park.

C Brown led the charge with an unbeaten 70, while J Engelbrecht added 36 not out.

Motherwell were then bowled out for 85 in 15.5 overs, with Z Patel taking 3/19, as Gamrose completed a dramatic weekend double.

Old Grey also produced one of Sunday’s most emphatic results, beating Heatherbank by 10 wickets with a bonus point.

Heatherbank made 96/7 in their 20 overs before David Rushmere smashed an unbeaten 60 off 31 balls and Ashley Ostling added 36 not out, with Old Grey racing to 99/0 in only 9.4 overs.

Hollywoodbets PECC enjoyed a similarly productive weekend, beginning with a bonus-point seven-wicket win over Schauderville on Saturday.

Schauderville were dismissed for 87 in 19.3 overs, with Rayno van Zyl taking 3/21, before Cayden Wilson’s 40 helped PECC reach 88/3 in just 11.5 overs.

PECC completed their weekend double on Sunday with a 62-run victory over BT PE United.

Wilson again made an important contribution, scoring 45 as PECC posted 154/6 before bowling BT PE United out for 92 in 18.2 overs.

Despatch also secured a successful chase on Saturday, overcoming Heatherbank by five wickets after reaching 135/5 in 19.2 overs.

Ryan Nomdoe was the main contributor with 58, while Robert de Beer added 26.

United Brothers likewise chased successfully, beating Jendamark United by five wickets after Akanani Willem’s 56 helped them reach 135/5 in 18.4 overs.

Sunday’s other completed fixture saw Gelvandale CC beat United Brothers by nine wickets.

United Brothers were dismissed for 76 in 17 overs before Daveric Petersen’s unbeaten 44 helped Gelvandale reach 77/1 in 10.4 overs, rounding off another day of convincing results.





Saturday

Heatherbank vs Despatch

Heatherbank 129/6 in 20 overs (Brandon Kemp 29, Sinalo Labise 25, Ewan Garrett 20, Kenan Smith 2/22, Ryan Nomdoe 1/13). Despatch 135/5 in 19.2 overs (Ryan Nomdoe 58, Robert de Beer 26, Lylle Petersen 23, Johan Black 2/12, Rubin Aylward 1/12). Despatch won by 5 wickets

Hollywoodbets PECC vs Schauderville

Schauderville 87 all out in 19.3 overs (B King 24, K Le Minnie 14, Rayno van Zyl 3/21, Garrett Perry 2/12, Hayden Wilson 1/25). Hollywoodbets PECC 88/3 in 11.5 overs (Cayden Wilson 40, Garrett Perry 18, Rayno van Zyl 15, B King 3/22). Hollywoodbets PECC won by 7 wickets with a bonus point

United Brothers vs Jendamark United

Jendamark United 133 all out in 18.5 overs (B Stuurman 30, Anda Mbolompo 26, Kyle Lottering 27, L Makosi 3/14, B Stuurman 1/13, Anda Mbolompo 1/25). United Brothers 135/5 in 18.4 overs (Akanani Willem 56, Siya Magenge 27, Justin Adriaanse 20, Sachin Coetzee 3/21, Sesethu Mayase 3/16). United Brothers won by 5 wickets

Gamrose CC vs BT United CC

BT United 55 all out in 17.2 overs (Arisaan Malgas 18, Channo van Rooyen 10, Dante Darries 2/12, Davean Sinyani 2/6). Gamrose CC 56/5 in 16 overs (Riaan Vockerodt 31 no, Davean Sinyani 8 no, G Masaling 3/4, Marcus De Monk 1/7). Gamrose CC won by 5 wickets

Sunday

Heatherbank vs Old Grey

Heatherbank 96/7 in 20 overs (Geoff Lundersted 18, Ruben Aylward 14, Mihlali Sodladla 2/16, Bjorn Ruppelt 2/18, Jack Loram 1/14, Sadique Patel 1/16). Old Grey 99/0 in 9.4 overs (David Rushmere 60 no, Ashley Ostling 36 no). Old Grey won by 10 wickets with bonus point

United Brothers vs Gelvandale CC

United Brothers 76 all out in 17 overs (Onosizo Ntinga 21, Siya Magenge 15, Ashley Murphy 4/17). Gelvandale CC 77/1 in 10.4 overs (Daveric Petersen 44 no, Terrence Petrus 17 no, Sesethu Mgwinya 1/6). Gelvandale CC won by 9 wickets

Hollywoodbets PECC vs BT United

Hollywoodbets PECC 154/6 in 20 overs (Cayden Wilson 45, J Collier 21 no, Jade Smith 22, Arisaan Malgas 3/20, Marcus De Monk 1/25, Channo van Rooyen 1/32). BT United 92 all out in 18.2 overs (C van Rooyen 21, C Ferreira 12, CJ King 4/27, K van As 3/13). Hollywoodbets PECC won by 62 runs

Motherwell CC vs Gamrose CC

Gamrose CC 193/3 in 20 overs (C Brown 70 no, J Engelbrecht 36 no, N Ngoma 1/35). Motherwell CC 85 all out in 15.5 overs (N Ngoma 29, Z Patel 3/19, D Sinyani 2/16, D Kilian 2/39). Gamrose CC won by 108 runs with a bonus point.