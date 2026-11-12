Matthew Boast then appeared to give them further encouragement.

The Warriors' seamer's opening over disappeared for 26 runs, but what followed was one of the decisive spells of the match.

Boast conceded only seven runs in his remaining three overs while claiming four wickets, to finishing with 4/33.

His remarkable recovery prevented the Titans from turning their strong start into the imposing total they needed for a bonus-point victory.

Bosch, though, ensured they had something to defend.

After the collapse left the Titans 99/6, he took responsibility for rebuilding the innings, striking the ball cleanly on his way to 66 from 37 balls.

His innings contained six fours and four sixes and carried the Titans to 180/9, with Bosch eventually falling to Kerwin Mungroo in the final over.

It was a competitive total, but the Warriors' response quickly demonstrated why they had already established themselves as the leading side in the Super Eight stage.

The early dismissal of Sibonelo Makhanya for six briefly offered the Titans hope, but Hermann and King launched a counterattack that shifted the momentum decisively.

Hermann was relentless, scoring 95 from 54 balls with nine fours and five sixes, while King provided equally aggressive support with 56 from 33 balls, hitting three fours and five sixes.

Their 138-run partnership was the highest for any wicket in Warrior's history and effectively ended the Titans' hopes of defending the total.

King eventually fell to Galiem in the 15th over, but the Warriors required only 35 more runs.

Hermann continued until he was dismissed with just five runs needed for his century and just seven needed to win, leaving skipper Tristan Stubbs (14) and Patrick Kruger (8) unbeaten to complete the chase.



