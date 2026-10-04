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Old Grey dominate regional 50-over playoff in KuGompo City

EPs champion 50-over side thump Border's United CC to claim national club championship berth

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Old Grey Cricket Club qualified for the national club championships with a comprehensive 173-run victory over Border champions United.
  • Ashley Ostling (76) and Elnathan Meiri (77) anchored the innings with a 118-run partnership to guide Old Grey to 244/7.
  • Gift Kwatsha produced a devastating bowling spell of 5/16 to bowl United out for 71 in under 24 overs.
  • The Gqeberha side earned their playoff spot after winning the 2025/26 NMBCA Premier League following an off-season turnaround.
  • Old Grey will switch focus to local T20 cricket before heading to the national club championships in January 2027.
One Golf Old Grey Cricket Club are heading to the national club championships after a dominant 173-run victory over Border champions United Cricket Club at the weekend.
Bound for National Challenge One Golf Old Grey Cricket Club are heading to the national club championships after a dominant 173-run victory over Border champions United Cricket Club at the weekend. Picture: Supplied

One GOlf Old Grey Cricket Club will represent the Eastern Cape at the national club championships after their commanding 173-run victory over Border champions United in their provincial playoff at the Old Selbornian Cricket Club in KuGompo City on Saturday.

The Gqeberha side earned their place in the playoff by winning the NMBCA Premier League in 2025/2026, having finished third the previous season.

Head coach Michael Ensal said the turnaround followed a concerted effort during the off-season.

“We had to win our local league, which we did. We knew we had to get better,” he said.

“We worked real hard in the off-season. I’m immensely proud of the lads. It was a collective effort from the squad.”

Asked to bat first, Old Grey posted 244 for seven from their 50 overs, with openers Sadique Patel and Ashley Ostling laying the foundation.

Patel made 40 off 55 balls before falling at 92/1 in the 22nd over, while Tristan du Randt was dismissed for one shortly afterwards.

Ostling then combined with Elnathan Meiri for a crucial 118-run third-wicket stand.

Meiri struck 77 off 73 balls, including two fours and three sixes, while Ostling made 76 off 129, with five fours and a six.

We worked real hard in the off-season. I’m immensely proud of the lads.
Old Grey head coach Micheal Ensal

Despite the slow start, Ensal was confident his side's approach would pay off.

“Some people will say it was a slow start, but with wickets in hand we felt anything over 190/200 would be a mammoth task, especially with the slow outfield,” he said.

“I was very quietly confident going into the second innings.”

That confidence proved well founded as Old Grey's bowlers dismantled the United Cricket Club chase.

Gift Kwatsha claimed 5/16 from nine overs, with Jack Loram taking 2/29 and Patel 2/12 as United were bowled out for 71 in 23.6 overs.

Joshua Plaaitjies top-scored with 25, while Nathan George was unbeaten on 17.

Ensal was delighted with the aggression shown by Kwatsha and Loram, particularly at the start of the innings.

“Gift has the experience, and Jack is young, but the pair started really well with the ball,” he said.

“We never took our foot off the pedal. I was happy with the killer instinct we showed out there.”

The victory secures Old Grey's place at the national club championships in January 2027 as the Eastern Cape representatives.

Their immediate focus, however, will be on T20 cricket over the next few weeks before they return to the longer format ahead of the club championships.

“We’re aiming for that honours as well, I won’t lie,” Ensal said.

“It’s a long road ahead, but I’m happy my men aren’t shy to work hard. We can get better in all three facets of the game.”

The Herald

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