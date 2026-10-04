Despite the slow start, Ensal was confident his side's approach would pay off.
“Some people will say it was a slow start, but with wickets in hand we felt anything over 190/200 would be a mammoth task, especially with the slow outfield,” he said.
“I was very quietly confident going into the second innings.”
That confidence proved well founded as Old Grey's bowlers dismantled the United Cricket Club chase.
Gift Kwatsha claimed 5/16 from nine overs, with Jack Loram taking 2/29 and Patel 2/12 as United were bowled out for 71 in 23.6 overs.
Joshua Plaaitjies top-scored with 25, while Nathan George was unbeaten on 17.
Ensal was delighted with the aggression shown by Kwatsha and Loram, particularly at the start of the innings.
“Gift has the experience, and Jack is young, but the pair started really well with the ball,” he said.
“We never took our foot off the pedal. I was happy with the killer instinct we showed out there.”
The victory secures Old Grey's place at the national club championships in January 2027 as the Eastern Cape representatives.
Their immediate focus, however, will be on T20 cricket over the next few weeks before they return to the longer format ahead of the club championships.
“We’re aiming for that honours as well, I won’t lie,” Ensal said.
“It’s a long road ahead, but I’m happy my men aren’t shy to work hard. We can get better in all three facets of the game.”