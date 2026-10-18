Australia not intimidated by Rabada's reputation, says Cummins

SummaryOpen the quick read
- Captain Pat Cummins insists Australia will not be overwhelmed by Kagiso Rabada's return to the SA bowling attack for the second Test.
- Visitors lead the series 1-0 after securing a dominant 214-run victory in the Durban opener.
- Cameron Green is not expected to play in Gqeberha, though team management hopes he will be fit for the third Test in Cape Town.
- Scott Boland is once again in contention as selectors monitor unpredictable pitch conditions and weather forecasts at St George's Park.
- Cummins emphasised patience, composure, and tactical flexibility as vital components to countering the Proteas' renewed pace threat.
Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins believes depth and experience give them enough firepower to cope with whatever South Africa throws at them in the second Test at St George’s Park, even with Kagiso Rabada returning to the hosts’ attack.
Australia lead 1-0 after their 214-run victory in Durban, but Cummins knows Rabada’s return gives SA a significant boost after the fast bowler missed the opening match with injury.
“Obviously he’s a class player,” Cummins said. “Hasn’t played much lately, but always seems to rise to the occasion and is quite experienced in Test cricket. So, no doubt he’ll be a challenge.”
Cummins suggested Australia’s best response would be to avoid becoming consumed by Rabada’s reputation or intensity, instead trusting the approach that served them well in Durban.
“You can get through a spell, you can bat for long periods of time,” he said.
“Maybe there’ll be those tempos in the game where you want to take them on, but maybe there’s some where you just weather the storm and trust that you’ll still be around later on.”
That patience was central to the Aussies success in Durban, after they found themselves behind early.
The right arm quick believes the experience within his side allows them to remain calm when matches move away from them.
“That’s what experience brings,” he said. “It’s plotting a path forward even when you’re not on top.”
Matt Renshaw’s 190 in the first innings was the obvious headline, but Cummins pointed to the collective contributions that eventually turned the match Australia’s way.
He also praised Renshaw for accepting a move to No. 5 after initially returning to the Test side as an opener.
“He was brilliant,” Cummins said. “We’ve asked him to do a different role and he just said straight away, yep, no worries, whatever the team needs.”
Australia, however, have yet to finalise their XI, with the weather and pitch still complicating their selection calculations.
Cummins said Cameron Green was not expected to be available this week, although Australia remain hopeful he can return for the third Test in Cape Town.
“I don’t think he’s available for this week,” Cummins said. “There’s still a bit to go, but we’re hoping for next week.”
The uncertainty also extends further to the bowling combination, with Scott Boland again pushing for selection.
Cummins said his side are constantly trying to find a way to include Boland alongside Nathan Lyon and the other quicks.
“Every Test match we’re trying to work out how we can fit Scotty Boland in there somehow,” he said, adding that the seamer regularly leaves the team wondering how he is not one of the first names on the teamsheet more regularly.
Speaking on what to expect from St George’s Park surface, Cummins said it had appeared bouncier during their preparation, although historical data was difficult to apply because many previous Tests here were played at different times of the year.
“Normally it spins here. The bounce is normally decent, but can be a little bit slower,” he said.
The forecast adds another variable, with wind and rain potentially influencing the match.
The skipper, though, said Australia would embrace the uncertainty rather than attempt to over-engineer their plans.
“I quite like that challenge of playing what’s in front of you,” he said.
For Cummins, their confidence is built on more than being one win away from the series.
It comes from a group he believes can absorb pressure, adjust to changing conditions and find different ways to win over five days.
South Africa’s attack may now have its spearhead back, but Cummins believe their experience and depth leave them with enough weapons of their own to make the second Test another prolonged, fiery contest.
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