Australia not intimidated by Rabada's reputation, says Cummins

Cummins suggested Australia’s best response would be to avoid becoming consumed by Rabada’s reputation or intensity, instead trusting the approach that served them well in Durban.

“You can get through a spell, you can bat for long periods of time,” he said.

“Maybe there’ll be those tempos in the game where you want to take them on, but maybe there’s some where you just weather the storm and trust that you’ll still be around later on.”

That patience was central to the Aussies success in Durban, after they found themselves behind early.

The right arm quick believes the experience within his side allows them to remain calm when matches move away from them.

“That’s what experience brings,” he said. “It’s plotting a path forward even when you’re not on top.”

Matt Renshaw’s 190 in the first innings was the obvious headline, but Cummins pointed to the collective contributions that eventually turned the match Australia’s way.

He also praised Renshaw for accepting a move to No. 5 after initially returning to the Test side as an opener.

“He was brilliant,” Cummins said. “We’ve asked him to do a different role and he just said straight away, yep, no worries, whatever the team needs.”